NY Jets and Buffalo Bills Meet In Revenge or Redemption Game for QBs

Posted on: December 9, 2022, 01:39h.

Last updated on: December 9, 2022, 01:39h.

Josh Allen had his worst game of the season the last time the New York Jets played the Buffalo Bills. He will want to redeem himself.,

Mike White threw four interceptions when these teams met last season and Buffalo came away with a 45-17 victory. He does not want to replicate the worst game of his NFL career.

So when these division opponents square off Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y., it’ll be the quarterbacks with the best storylines motivating them.

Both teams need a win in the tightly packed AFC East, where the Miami Dolphins are lurking behind the Bills and are favored by 3 against the 6-6 Chargers.

“You can’t go in there thinking ‘I want revenge for what happened last year.’ What happened last year is over with. It’s a difference scenario, different team,” White said.

White is coming off a quasi-prolific passing game last week against Minnesota. He threw 57 passes for 369 yards, but had zero touchdown passes and could not get the Jets into the end zone twice in the final two minutes, going four and out with two incompletions after the Jets had gotten to the Minnesota 1 yard line, then throwing three incompletions from the Minnesota 19. That’s after the Jets moved the ball 24 yards when they got it back with 1:18 remaining after a 3-and-out by the Vikings. The game ended with White throwing an interception.

The #Jets lost to the Vikings 27-22 on a game-ending interception by Mike White in the fourth quarter. White's teammates refuse to let him take the blame – and they're sticking by him moving forward. "That boy is a dog, man. For real.” ✍️ @ZackBlatthttps://t.co/J5QgNX5fo1 pic.twitter.com/Wx7FhyFZar — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) December 5, 2022

Josh Allen Rebounded, But Did Jets Get In His Head?

Allen has thrown for 1,003 passing yards with six TD passes in the four weeks since the Jets sacked him five times, picked him off twice, and messed his his throwing elbow in Buffalo’s 20-17 loss. That paid off handsomely for those who took the Jets on the moneyline at +430 after they were listed as 10 1/2-point underdogs.

It was the highlight of the Jets’ season. But it came on their home turf.

This Sunday, they will have to try to replicate it in the slush. A mix of snow and rain is forecast for the 1 p.m. EST kickoff. Once again, the Jets and Giants will both be on TV at the same time while playing in crucial divisional matchups, which the NFL has ensued will not happen next week by moving Giants-Commanders 2.0 into the 8 p.m. NBC national telecast.

Maybe the Jets get switched to an extra night game, too, in Week 18 at Miami. That start time is listed as TBD.

Allen’s passing yardage over/under is 301 1/2, and White’s is 253 1/2. If you want a fun flyer bet, FanDuel offers the Jets’ defense to score and a Jets win parlay at +2800.

So set your DVR, and do not try to use the World Cup as an excuse for sofa time. Soccer’s quarterfinal matchups are being played Friday and Saturday. And the weather should be no excuse, either in the New York metropolitan area, as it will be rainy but not snowy. Check your wiper fluid and proceed accordingly.

Buffalo is favored by 10, which is almost identical to the line we saw a month ago when these teams played. The moneyline is Jets +360. And although you cannot parlay both the Jets and Giants to make the playoffs because of stupid rules at New York’s nine licensed sportsbooks, as we wrote about earlier this week, you can parlay Jets and Giants on the moneyline at odds of +1600. And you can take the Jets and the points and the Giants and the points (7) and get that two-way parlay at odds of +272.

As noted in yesterday’s column, the Giants have a heck of a lot more at stake than their mighty opponent, the Eagles.

But the Jets would send a message to the Bills and the rest of the AFC that they are a legit contender for the AFC title if they can pull this one off. It would give them a season sweep of the Bills, and they will have a chance to go for a season sweep of the Dolphins in their season finale after winning the first matchup 40-17 in Week 5.

They're all big games this time of year. — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 8, 2022

True Gang Green believers can still get the Jets to win the AFC East at +1800, and sharp money was coming in on that possibility a month ago. They get a break in their schedule the next two weeks playing Detroit and Jacksonville. They then close the season with road games against the Seahawks (+350 to overtake San Francisco and win the NFC West) and the Dolphins, +350 to win the AFC East. Miami will remain on the West Coast for a game at the Los Angeles Chargers (6-6), who are fighting for a wild card berth and are +140 to qualify for the postseason. That’s in part because of the Raiders’ 17-16 loss to the Rams last night.

The Wagering Value of the Jets-Bills Game

Jets receiver Elijah Moore was targeted just six times last week against Minnesota, and at a certain point the Jets have to figure out a way to get more out of the second-year player who had five TD receptions last season but has just one this year. He is overdue, and if you believe coach Robert Saleh wants to change that in order to get Moore’s head on straight going into the final stretch, an enticing wager is Moore at +5000 at FanDuel to score two or more TDs as part of a same game parlay. Moore to score two TDs and the Jets to win has a +11240 price, meaning a $10 bet could pay $1.124.01.

Michael Carter is now the Jets’ featured running back, and a same-game parlay of Carter scoring, the Jets covering and Stefon Diggs scoring a TD has same-game parlay odds of +1137.

The point here is to get you thinking about what is likely, even in a Jets loss.

If you have been paying attention to both teams, the best bet is that there will be drama. And if that provides for a captivating Sunday in which the Giants and Jets both keep things close like they did last weekend, the 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m. window will be entertaining. just like the football autopsy storylines in Monday’s Buffalo and News York newspapers.

Bottom Line?

Fun wagering weekend.

Jets and Giants and both big underdogs. Both have had surprisingly good seasons. The Bills and Eagles are both formidable opponents. If you have faith in simultaneously watching two potentially close games that offer legit underdog potential, the 1 p.m. NFL window is built for you Sunday. Wager wisely and bravely.