New York Jets Blow Up 0-16 Bets At Sportsbooks, May Lose No. 1 NFL Draft Pick

Posted on: December 26, 2020, 08:00h.

Last updated on: December 26, 2020, 01:42h.

The New York Jets won a football game last week. While that might wind up being bad news for the team – it was positioned perfectly to draft Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence – it was great news for sportsbooks.

Sam Darnold and the New York Jets shocked the Los Angeles Rams last week for their first win of the season. On Sunday, the Jets once again are big underdogs – this time at home against Cleveland. (Image: Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

With each loss, more money was bet on them to become the fourth team in the Super Bowl era to lose every game. Instead, as massive underdogs at the powerful Los Angeles Rams, the Jets sprung the upset of the year last week with a 23-20 victory.

It just kept getting more popular,” said Andrew Mannino, the senior sports content analyst at PointsBet, to Casino.org. “We had a significant liability by the end – right around six figures. The odds kept going down. Especially in New Jersey, Jets fans were hitting it. We’re glad that’s off the books now.

“So much for ‘Tanking for Trevor.’ ”

Week 16 Features Big Sunday

While Week 16 of the NFL season started on Friday and will continue on Saturday, three big Sunday clashes highlight the schedule – one in each viewing window. There is two-way betting on all three games.

If the first wave of games, the Indianapolis Colts (10-4) face the slumping Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3). After starting 11-0, the Steelers have dropped three straight – including against lightweights Washington and Cincinnati.

In the afternoon, the Rams will try to rebound against the Seattle Seahawks (10-4). Both teams are fighting for the NFC West title, while Seattle has a shot at the No. 1 seed and homefield advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. The Seahawks have one of the best offenses in the NFL, while the Rams have arguably the best defense.

The night game is a heavyweight showdown between the Tennessee Titans (10-4) and Green Bay Packers (11-3). Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the No. 2 in the MVP race behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Titans running back Derrick Henry is No. 3 on some MVP boards.

“I have a slight leaning to the Titans with the points. I can see it being a very close game, and the three-point start is enough to entice me,” BetMGM’s Jason Scott said.

Of the three games, the Seahawks-Rams game has the most lopsided betting action, with 65 percent of the money on Seattle at FanDuel.

Week 16 Schedule

Here is the weekend lineup. Lines are from Westgate SuperBook and all times are Eastern. Arizona has Saturday’s most lopsided betting percentage, with the Cardinals having 89 percent of the spread money at FanDuel.