New Integrated Resort Coming to Cancun Later This Year

Posted on: May 10, 2022, 05:47h.

Last updated on: May 10, 2022, 05:47h.

Cancun, the always-popular hot spot for American tourists visiting Mexico, is getting a new casino resort property. The Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun integrated resort will open later this year, bringing life to the area.

A sign welcomes visitors to Cancun, Mexico. The city is going to have a new casino resort before the end of this year. (Image: Hotels.com)

Cancun, Mexico, is a must-visit destination for many Americans, as well as tourists from other countries. It will soon offer a new target to entice travelers. On December 20, the official opening of the Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun will take place.

The new integrated resort is the latest addition to the portfolio of Royalton Luxury Resorts, part of the Blue Diamond Resorts chain. Located on the beaches of the Riviera Maya, the brand new establishment will offer 1,049 luxury suites, as well as a wide variety of entertainment facilities aimed at guests of all ages.

All-Inclusive Luxury

This new resort, which is already accepting reservations, will replicate the successful all-inclusive luxury concept Blue Diamond targets. It includes modern, first-class rooms, dinners without reservations in 12 restaurants and an extensive convention center.

The resort will also feature amenities to entertain kids of all ages. It will have a water park with 14 slides, a laser tag area, a disco, a trampoline park, an outdoor and indoor theater and a mixology bar.

We place great emphasis on our ‘All-in Luxury’ concept, which has to do with the gastronomic experience, the type of rooms and the fact of being a luxury all-inclusive resort, given that all the gastronomic services in all the hotels are first class, with premium drinks and other luxury items,” stated Blue Diamond Resorts Commercial Director for LatAm Juan Derudi recently.

The property hopes to become the destination choice for major events, including weddings, birthdays, business conferences and more. For this, it will offer a wide variety of spaces for groups.

Among these, in addition to the convention center, are a ballroom, eight meeting rooms and two multipurpose rooms. In addition, it offers outdoor terraces that will cover the needs of any type of event or social gathering.

Blue Diamond Continues LatAm Growth

As the world slips from the grip of COVID-19, it is a period of reactivation for tourism. Blue Diamond Resorts continues to revalidate its commitment to the Latin American market as international travel begins to pick up.

Juan Derudi, commercial director for LatAm of the chain, explained last month that the company had integrated more than 50 tour operators throughout the LatAm region. These are facilitating online travel arrangements to Blue Diamond’s various properties in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Jamaica and Costa Rica.

In addition, the company is launching new marketing campaigns in Colombia and Argentina to attract attention to its properties. It will add new initiatives in Chile and Brazil, as well, and has Paraguay, Bolivia and Ecuador on the radar.

Blue Diamond Enhances Operations

Blue Diamond started 2022 with the goal of enhancing its operations. It began by incorporating new amenities and additional accommodations into its existing portfolio of resorts as it worked on completing its new build.

Affirming that the properties in Mexico never stopped operating, Derudi stated recently that its operations there have been strong. Both Cancun and Punta Cana have proven themselves to be lucrative investment targets for the company.

He added that Blue Diamond Resorts celebrated the recent reopening of its Royalton CHIC Punta Cana hotel. It renovated common areas, rooms, restaurants and other recreational facilities in order to raise the quality of the guest experience. It seems to be working, as the company continues to experience rapid growth.