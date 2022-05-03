Nevada’s Wendover Nugget Casino Parking Garage Damaged in Intentional Fire

Posted on: May 3, 2022, 09:44h.

Last updated on: May 3, 2022, 09:55h.

A woman allegedly set a fire at Nevada’s Wendover Nugget Hotel & Casino parking garage last week. She was arrested on several charges and placed in a local jail.

Wendover Nugget Casino, pictured above. The casino’s parking garage was damaged in a fire. (Image: Wikiwand)

Ruby Jo Mitchellelee Cordova, 36, of Alamosa, CO., was charged with second-degree arson, third-degree arson, and possession of drug paraphernalia after the West Wendover, Nev. casino incident.

She allegedly placed an item, possibly a rag, into a car exhaust, the Elko Daily Free Press, a local newspaper, reported. The rag had been on the pavement of the parking garage and she scooped it up.

Cordova told cops she started the fire after lighting matches.

Car Bumper, Ceiling, Sprinklers Damaged

Both the car and the parking garage were damaged in the fire, the Free Press said. The car’s rear bumper was burned.

The ceiling of the parking garage and three fire sprinklers were also damaged. No one was injured, KTVN, a local TV station, added.

As of late last week, Cordova remained in the Elko County Jail. Prior to the fire, Cordova had several interactions with police in Nevada, the Free Press report adds.

The fire was being investigated by the Nevada Fire Marshal’s office. Police did not provide an estimate to repair the garage or car.

Following her apprehension, police also conducted a search. Cordova allegedly had a glass pipe in her possession. It was burned. She also possessed a baggie that contained a white residue, police said.

Prior Incident at Casino

Last November, a 31-year-old woman allegedly urinated on the wall of the Starbucks at the Wendover Nugget Hotel & Casino. She also shoved an employee inside the gaming property, and later assaulted two police officers in separate incidents, authorities reveal.

Rashelle Brown of Salt Lake City was reported to police as an “unwanted guest” by casino staff after causing a disturbance at the casino. She pulled down her pants before allegedly urinating, according to the Free Press.

Brown struggled with police as officers attempted to take her to the patrol car, according to police reports. A male and a female officer forced her to the ground. She then scratched the male officer’s hand with her fingernails. Eventually, three officers were able to place Brown in a patrol car.

Eventually, Brown was driven to police headquarters. However, while at the local police station, Brown allegedly kicked a fourth officer.

By the time she was placed in a holding cell, she was charged with battery, urinating in public, three counts of resisting a public officer, and two counts of battery by a prisoner, the Free Press reported. The court case is pending.