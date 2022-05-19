Nevada Dotty’s Alleged Robber, Murderer Identified, Criminal Record Reported

The man arrested for allegedly robbing a pocketbook from a woman in a Las Vegas Dotty’s casino, then being in an SUV which fatally ran over the manager, faces several charges. He was identified by police as Samuel Fredrick Schmid. It also was reported he has been convicted for prior crimes.

Samuel Fredrick Schmid in a mug shot, pictured above. He allegedly stole a pocketbook from a Dotty’s venue in Las Vegas. Then, the SUV he was in drove over the manager, police said. (Image: KTNV)

The 28-year-old’s name and new charges were announced on Wednesday. He was apprehended on Monday in Desert Hot Springs, located in Southern California. A Los Angeles police fugitive apprehension team arrested him. There were no injuries in his arrest.

Schmid was being held Wednesday without bail. He is expected to have an extradition hearing on May 31 in California to face a trial in Nevada. Or, he can voluntarily return to Las Vegas.

He is facing murder, robbery, battery, and conspiracy charges, the Associated Press reported. He is currently behind bars without bail in a California jail. The AP reported Schmid was convicted several times since 2015.

These were for auto theft, robbery, and theft, the AP said, citing court records. He was sentenced two or more times to Nevada state prison, the report added.

It is unclear if Schmid yet has an attorney to speak for him.

Manager Confronted Robber

Police allege he yanked the pocketbook from a woman, who was playing a video poker machine, in the gaming parlor on May 11. He then fled outside to the parking lot and went into a Mercedes SUV. Dotty’s manager Alicia Gibellina, a petite 60-year-old, went after him to retrieve the bag.

When she went up to the SUV’s door, Schmid allegedly displayed a firearm. She backed away and went behind the vehicle. That is when the SUV suddenly backed up and allegedly ran her over. She later died from serious injuries. The SUV sped away.

Police watched surveillance video and sorted through other evidence located at the crime scene. Las Vegas Metro police were then able to trace Schmid to a residence in California. That is where he was arrested.

The SUV used in the crime was reported stolen. The woman who had her pocketbook stolen was also injured. She is expected to recover.

The venue is located in a shopping plaza on West Flamingo Road near Jones Boulevard. It is in the unincorporated community of Spring Valley, Nev.

Dotty’s is a chain with locations in Nevada, Oregon, and Montana. They feature slot machines.

Tributes to Gibellina

Since the incident, many customers at the Dotty’s location have left candles or flowers in tribute of Gibellina. She had been the manager of the venue for a decade.

Alicia Gibellina, pictured above. Tributes continue for the Dotty’s manager who died after confronting a robber. (Image: GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe page was set up for Gibellina’s family to help with expenses. As of Wednesday, it had raised $10,540, surpassing the $10,000 goal.

Also, this week, Diana Gibellina, the victim’s daughter told KVVU, a local TV station, her mother was devoted to everyone.

“She was always there for everybody,” Diana Gibellina said. “Anytime someone needed anything she was there.”