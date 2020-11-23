Nevada Casinos, Workers at Risk Under Sisolak’s Tougher Coronavirus Restrictions

Posted on: November 23, 2020, 07:40h.

Last updated on: November 23, 2020, 07:40h.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s (D) temporary, tighter new restrictions on the state’s gaming properties and restaurants — as well as other enterprises — could lead to some businesses closing, possible layoffs, and a slower economic recovery, according to a prominent local economist.

Mask-wearing Evan Savar and Nabu Reyes, both of Nevada, bump elbows as they celebrate while playing blackjack with dealer Leah Prerost at the Red Rock Resort in June soon after the casino reopened after months of coronavirus-related shuttering. Now, five months later, new tighter, statewide occupancy restrictions are getting criticized. (Image: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Stephen Miller, director of UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research, warned that operating at 25 percent of capacity — rather than the current 50 percent — “will cause some businesses to close rather than continue to operate. They lose more by operating than by shutting down.”

Sisolak’s directive announced on Sunday requires capacity be lowered from 50 to 25 percent at bars, restaurants, and on casino gaming floors. It goes into effect on Tuesday and lasts for three weeks.

The governor will also require all establishments which serve food at tables to no longer accept walk-in customers. Reservations are required. No more than four guests can sit at a restaurant table.

Also, casino showrooms will be restricted to 25 percent capacity or 50 guests compared to the current cap of 250 people. Casinos must select the option that leads to the lower number of attendees.

Employees could be hurt by the various measures. “Those [businesses] that continue operating will likely need to reduce payroll — either fewer workers or fewer hours per worker,” Miller warned.

Earlier this year, MGM Resorts International permanently laid off 18,000 positions nationwide, including 10,000 in Las Vegas. Other Las Vegas casinos and Nevada-based operators have cut jobs, too — such as Boyd Gaming, M Resort, Sahara, and Treasure Island.

This will further slow the recovery process,” Miller cautioned to Casino.org about the various new restrictions Sisolak issued. “The [economic] recovery from the COVID-19 recession has slowed considerably in the last few months.”

Anthony Cabot, Distinguished Fellow of Gaming Law at UNLV’s Boyd School of Law, further noted that the new restrictions will have greater impact on weekends when there is “more demand” at gaming properties on The Strip.

“These are going to be trying for a few months until the pandemic spike is over,” Cabot told Casino.org.

MGM Resorts Notes Impact from Tougher Showroom Capacity

When asked about the new restrictions, an MGM Resorts spokesman highlighted the lower cap on casino showroom attendance.

This will clearly have a major impact on entertainment and we are working with our partners to determine the path forward,” Brian Ahern, MGM Resorts’ director of media relations, told Casino.org. “We will share that information as quickly as possible to minimize guest inconvenience.”

He said the company is “immediately working” to comply with all of Sisolak’s new restrictions. “The health and safety of our employees and guests is our number one priority,” Ahern added.

A spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment said their Nevada properties will also comply with the governor’s new directives. “Our restaurants and bars will remain open,” the spokesperson added.

Some restaurant owners have complained to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that some of the new requirements will be challenging to follow.

“You’re going to have walk-ups regardless,” Scott Frost, owner of Hussong’s Cantina at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place and in Summerlin, told the Review-Journal about the reservation-only policy. “People from out of state don’t know that there’s restrictions. We’re not going to … tell them they have to make a reservation, so that’s a tough one to enforce.”

Some restaurant and bar owners further warn they cannot remain in business at 25 percent occupancy. The lower capacity also comes in late November and December. The time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve is financially critical for many restaurants and bars.

Looking ahead, Sisolak on Sunday did not rule out the possibility of restaurants ending all inside dining in December if the COVID-19 case numbers are not brought under control.

Sisolak Balances Health Risks, Economic Needs

Sisolak is facing a dilemma with balancing the needs of businesses with the health risks posed by COVID-19.

Earlier this year, Sisolak shut down casinos for months. Gaming properties are still hurting from the lost revenue and some have implemented weekday closures.

But as of Sunday, the state has seen 133,888 cases since the outbreak began. There have been 2,017 deaths. Many casino and restaurant workers worry about catching the virus.

Once the three-week period with the new restrictions ends, Sisolak “will face similar — but more difficult — decisions,” Miller predicted. In December, the governor might choose to scale the restrictions back, such as return to the current 50 percent capacity, keep the tighter restrictions in place, or add stronger requirements.

Given the specific restrictions, Sisolak “needs the vast majority of the public to conform to his requirements,” Miller explained. “There will be significant opposition to follow the restrictions.”

Looking at the overall Las Vegas economy, Miller also predicted “much pain will descend on Las Vegas” without an extension or renewal of the federal CARES Act. It is the coronavirus relief legislation that was approved earlier this year. But most of its programs expire at the end of December.

“We are still about half way recovered from the COVID-19 recession in Las Vegas,” Miller added. “The trends are tough to reverse.”

Light at End of Coronavirus Tunnel

However, there is an end in sight. Better times may soon be ahead.

“The news of highly effective vaccines … is the panacea for the industry’s woes,” Anthony Cabot said about the gaming and hospitality sector. “Once they are widely available, the pent-up demand will create a remarkable comeback for the casinos, employment, and the state’s economy.”

“While we recognize these are challenging times, we are encouraged by positive news of vaccines on the horizon and believe deeply that our resilient community will rebound,” echoed MGM’s Brian Ahern.