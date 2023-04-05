Most Expensive Las Vegas Rental Home Hits Market

Posted on: April 5, 2023, 06:36h.

Last updated on: April 5, 2023, 06:36h.

What happens in Vegas can cost you 100 large a month. What is believed to be the priciest rental in the history of Sin City hit the market on March 21, according to Zillow.com.

This megamansion sits 100 feet above a private golf course in Henderson, Nev. (Image: Zillow)

It might be a more efficient use of words to describe what this 13,400 square-foot compound — which dangles off a cliff on 2.2 acres in Henderson, Nev. — doesn’t have. But here are some highlights:

7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms

40-foot windows with unobstructed Strip views

huge modern kitchen with double islands

18-car garage

gym and indoor basketball court

bowling alley

movie theater

multiple wet bars with beer and soda on tap

50 foot-long pool and spa

double game lofts

fully lit tennis and sports court

two-story guest house

private rooftop party deck with BBQ and pizza oven

In case Shaq stops by, there is something for you guys to do. (Image: Zillow)

“This 15,000-square-foot masterpiece had no budget,” the listing states. Noting that it was “engineered to be suspended off the cliffside,” it declares that the compound “was constructed with the best of the best top to bottom.”

The address is 750 Dragon Ridge Drive in the fully gated, millionaires-only MacDonald Highlands enclave in Henderson, Nev. In case you want to schedule a tour, Zar Zanganeh of The Agency Las Vegas has the listing.

With two bowling lanes, you can re-enact your favorite scenes from ‘The Big Lebowski.’ (Image: Zillow)

According to Zillow, the second most expensive home listed for rent in the entire Las Vegas region is almost half its price. A 3-bedroom, 4-bath rent at 4471 Dean Martin Drive, goes for $59K a month.

Built in 2017, the $100K house sold in 2020 for just over $11M to a buyer in Northern California, according to property records. That means that renting this house for a little over 9 years would run you the same as purchasing it.