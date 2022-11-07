Montana Stateline Casino Double Murder, Suicide One-Year Anniversary Marked

Posted on: November 7, 2022, 09:50h.

Last updated on: November 7, 2022, 10:31h.

It’s been a year since last November’s double murder-suicide at Montana’s Stateline Casino. The investigation apparently was concluded soon after the deadly incident. Memories of the deceased were published following the violence.

Sheriff’s vehicles parked near an illuminated sign at Stateline Casino in Montana, pictured above. Three people died in the double murder-suicide in November 2021. (Image: KFYR)

The shooter’s wife, Jennifer Mann, 49, and the shooter, Bradford Mann, 56, both residents of North Dakota, and Scot Panasuk, 63, of Bainville, Mont. each passed away during the incident.

Montana authorities concluded that Bradford Mann shot the two victims and then shot himself. All three were deceased when deputies arrived.

Domestic Dispute

It’s believed the shooting occurred after a domestic dispute between the husband and wife, Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick told the Billings Gazette, a local newspaper.

Bradford Mann apparently followed Jennifer Mann and Scot Panasuk to Colby’s Casino, Frederick told the newspaper.

The two men got out of their vehicles and began to argue in a parking lot, according to a surveillance video that captured the dispute, Frederick said. The two had what was described as a brief physical altercation, KULR, a local TV station, reported.

A short time later, Bradford Mann fatally shot Panasuk. Then he shot Jennifer Mann dead while she was still in the car. That was followed by him turning the firearm on himself.

Both Stateline Casino and nearby Colby’s Casino were closed temporarily after the shootings.

Bainville is a small town in Eastern Montana near the North Dakota border. Its population is only a few hundred people.

Happier Times Remembered

In the days after the violence, friends and relatives eulogized Bradford and Jennifer Mann. They remembered happier times in online recollections published by a local funeral home.

Brad was a kind, giving and loving person. He was a Wonderettes ‘Dance Dad.’ He and Jenn would volunteer for every fundraiser, every event, and attend every competition.”

Often, he led cheers for his daughter Bailey and other team members at the competitions.

“We will forever miss them and mourn their passing. Forever in our memories.”

Another recollection for Jennifer Mann was published on Facebook.

Rip Jennifer Mann, I can’t believe you … [are] gone,” the eulogy said. “You didn’t deserve to leave this world like that. Please keep her kids in your prayers. This will be very hard to get through.”

In an obituary, Panasuk was recalled as “a passionate farmer who was known throughout the area for his knowledge, advice, and willingness to lend a hand. Above all else, Scot loved his family and the Lord. He lived a faith-filled life and had a positive impact on all who knew him.”

He was a member of the local school board, the local volunteer fire department, and a local church board.

Prior Murder-Suicide

Nationwide, other murder-suicides have taken place at gaming properties. One of the most infamous was on Oct. 1, 2017, when Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nev., killed or injured several hundred people attending the Harvest music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

He was perched on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and fired more than 1,000 bullets. He then fatally shot himself. No motive for the mass shooting was ever revealed. The fifth anniversary of the shooting was marked last month.