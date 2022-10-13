Montana’s Lucky Lil’s Casino Site of Reported Murder-Suicide

Posted on: October 13, 2022, 03:06h.

Last updated on: October 13, 2022, 03:12h.

A man shot and killed another man in Anaconda, Mont.’s Lucky Lil’s Casino on Wednesday evening, according to local media. The shooter then went to the property’s parking lot where he killed himself.

Anaconda, Mont.’s Lucky Lil’s Casino, pictured above. The casino was the site of a reported murder-suicide. (Image: Casinosavenue.com)

The victim was shot twice in the head at about 6:30 pm, KXLF, a Butte, Mont. TV station reported. The shooter appears to have shot himself once.

The victim was identified as Keith Illston, 62, Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Sheriff Bill Sather told MTN News, a regional news site. The shooter was Larry Blodnick, 65, Sather added. The motive behind the shooting was unclear. It is likely autopsies will be performed on both men.

Investigators on Thursday were continuing to search for evidence in the two shootings.

The crime scene is a smaller casino located some 24 miles west of Butte. Lucky Lil’s has multiple locations in Montana.

Prior Montana Casino Crimes

Several other crimes have taken place in recent months that are linked to Montana casinos. In March, one woman was placed in custody while another remains on the lam after a holdup at Magic Diamond Casino in Billings. One of the suspects shot a handgun into the air during the robbery. No one was injured.

Last October, there was a casino robbery and attempted casino robbery in Billings. The robber fled with cash during one of the heists. One holdup took place at Bullwackers Lounge & Casino. A sole masked bandit gave a note to a casino worker. The employee read the note and handed over cash to the robber, who fled the scene.

Less than an hour earlier, possibly the same suspect tried to rob Lucky Lil’s Casino, also in Billings. A note said he had a gun and wanted money. The employee refused to provide any cash and the suspect fled that casino.

The two gaming properties are believed to be about a half-mile away from each other.

That same month, Billings’ Palms Grand Casino was the site of another robbery. Two men entered the casino brandishing firearms. The duo then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

This is a breaking news story. Check for updates as they become available.