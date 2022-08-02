Montana Casino Armed Robbers Who Stole Southern Comfort Plead Guilty

Posted on: August 2, 2022, 06:02h.

Last updated on: August 2, 2022, 06:10h.

Two women who robbed liquor from a casino at gunpoint, then fired a warning shot before fleeing the Billings Heights, Mont. Magic Diamond gaming venue, have pled guilty, according to a federal prosecutor. They could face decades in prison when sentenced.

Makyla Shayd Fetter, left, and Taliah Jeneane Ramirez in mug shots, pictured above. Both plead guilty for allegedly robbing a Billings, Mont. casino. (Image: Yellowstone County Detention Facility)

The March 20 incident began with the two Montana suspects grabbing five bottles of Southern Comfort from Magic Diamond Casino, prosecutors said.

Taliah Jeneane Ramirez, 22, of Billings, and Makyla Shayd Fetter, 28, of Harlem, were dressed in black sweatshirts. Hoods covered their faces.

Fetter pulled the bottles from a shelf. An employee asked Fetter for an ID. Fetter then allegedly pulled out a pistol, pointed it at the clerk and said, “Here’s your … ID.”

A second employee blocked the exits to prevent their escape. Fetter allegedly pointed the firearm at the second employee. The worker moved away from the doors.

The two suspects headed to a Buick that was parked by the casino. Before fleeing, Ramirez pulled out a pistol and fired a round into the air, prosecutors said.

The two then fled at a high rate of speed. Cops pursued them through Billings.

The chase was called off given that speeds exceeded 80 mph and threatened to injure other motorists or pedestrians.

Car Crashes at School

The Buick eventually crashed into a fence at Billings’ Ponderosa Elementary School.

Fetter was apprehended nearby. Ramirez fled the area, but was arrested later.

One loaded firearm was located in the school playground. The next day, a second firearm was found on school grounds by a student. It was handed over to a teacher, who then gave it to a principal.

The second gun was also loaded. Both firearms were stolen, authorities said.

The school is located 6.2 miles south of the casino.

Guilty Pleas

This week, Montana US Attorney Jesse Laslovich said Ramirez and Fetter both pleaded guilty to three charges. They include: robbery affecting commerce, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm in a school zone.

The duo each could face up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release on the robbery charge. On the possessing a firearm in a crime of violence, each could face a mandatory minimum of seven years to life in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, a $250,000 fine, and five years of supervised release.

Possession of a firearm in a school zone means each could face a maximum of five years in prison, not to be run concurrent to any other sentence, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

Montana federal Judge Susan P. Watters will sentence both women at a later date.

Ramirez and Fetter remain in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on the federal charges, according to online jail records. No bond was set.