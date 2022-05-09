Montana Casino Robber On The Loose After Mother’s Day Holdup

Posted on: May 9, 2022, 03:25h.

Last updated on: May 9, 2022, 03:27h.

Montana authorities continue to search for a man who robbed the Maverick Casino in Billings on Sunday. He claimed to have a firearm and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A police car parked in front of Maverick Casino in Billings, Montana, pictured above. The gaming venue was robbed on Sunday. (Image: Billings Gazette)

The sole bandit entered the gaming venue at about 12:18 pm. He passed a note to an employee. It asked for money and said he was armed, according to the Billings Police Department. No one was injured.

Police said the suspect was believed to be in his 30s. He was wearing a face mask and a black hoodie.

Later in the afternoon, numerous police cars were seen at the casino, KULR, a local TV station, reported. They apparently were searching for witnesses, evidence, and reviewing surveillance video.

Sunday’s robbery follows another holdup in March at another Billings casino.

Prior Armed Robbery

Two Montana women were arraigned recently in federal court for allegedly committing an armed robbery on March 20 at Magic Diamond Casino. One then fired a gun into the air, and they led cops on a high-speed chase on the streets of Billings.

The women stole several bottles of whiskey from the small gaming venue and adjacent liquor store, authorities said. One allegedly pulled out the firearm and pointed it at two casino workers. Police did not say if the pair stole money, too, and the amount, if any.

The duo were later arrested. They were identified as: Taliah Jeneane Ramirez, 22, of Billings, and Makyla Shayd Fetter, 27, of Harlem.

The charges include robbery affecting interstate commerce, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm in a school zone, according to the Montana US Attorney’s Office.

Homicide Investigation Continues

Meanwhile, in Bridger, a small community located about 47 miles south of Billings, the deaths last month of two people in Honest Toms Saloon & Casino is now being investigated as a possible homicide. Autopsy results have to be released.

A fire broke out at Honest Toms. It led to finding Marla Murray, 71, and John Ahles, 33, inside the building. Both were deceased. The two victims were alone in the building during the fire. Both resided in Bridger.

Murray was an employee and she was working at the time. Ahles also worked at the casino. But he was off-duty that night, MTN News said.