CASINO CRIME ROUND UP: Armed Robberies in Montana, California, New York

Posted on: February 10, 2023, 10:41h.

Last updated on: February 10, 2023, 11:57h.

A 17-year-old Buffalo, N.Y. boy was sentenced to five years in prison this week. Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan refused to grant him youthful offender status.

The Bay 101 casino, pictured above. The San Jose gaming property was recently the scene of a robbery. (Image: San Jose Spotlight)

The unidentified teen was convicted in connection with a series of robberies of patrons and food delivery drivers between March and August last year.

This included a July 28 incident where he and another suspect tailed two women from a casino to a West Seneca, N.Y. residence. On August 5, he stole a watch from an elderly couple at their Cheektowaga, N.Y residence at gunpoint. He once again followed them from a casino.

The teen must also remain under supervision for five additional years after his release from prison. He pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree robbery on December 12, according to The Buffalo News.

California Casino Robber Arrested

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with robberies in San Jose, Calif., that included holdups in casino parking lots.

Brian Valverde, seen in a mug shot, above, has been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies in December and January. (Image: San Jose Police Dept.) Brian Valverde of San Jose was charged with robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and grand theft, according to the Mercury News, a San Jose media outlet. Valverde allegedly robbed a woman in the parking lot of the Bay 101 casino on January 5. He yanked her purse and fled, police said.

He is also accused of being armed with a knife and firearm when he confronted a female employee on January 23 in a Casino M8trix parking lot.

The victim was walking to her car when the suspect exited a Mercedes-Benz, brandishing a knife. When she started to run, he allegedly fired a pellet gun at her. A projectile struck her shoe.

Valverde was arrested on January 30 and booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail. He remained in custody as of Friday morning. No bail was set by a judge.

Montana Casino Armed Robbery

A casino was robbed by an armed man in Great Falls, Mont., on Thursday. The bandit apparently displayed a firearm during the holdup.

The suspect fled from the Double Down Casino casino with an undetermined amount of money. No injuries were reported The suspect may have been in the area around the gaming property before the heist, according to KFBB, a local TV station.

Montana authorities continued to search for the suspect late this week.