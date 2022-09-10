Mohegan Sun Tops USA Today ‘Best Casino Hotel’ List, Connecticut Rival Foxwoods No. 9

Posted on: September 10, 2022, 12:37h.

Last updated on: September 10, 2022, 09:21h.

Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort in Connecticut has done it again. For the fifth year in a row, the entertainment destination owned and operated by the Mohegan Tribe has been bestowed the honor of the “Best Casino Hotel” in the country by USA Today.

Mohegan Sun has been named the “Best Casino Hotel” in the United States by USA Today’s 10Best rankings. Mohegan Sun has held the top spot for five years in a row. (Image: Mohegan Sun/USA Today/Casino.org)

Editors at 10Best.com, USA Today’s travel-focused content arm, say Mohegan Sun is the best casino option in the United States for a fifth consecutive year.

Mohegan Sun comprises two hotel towers with a combined 1,563 guestrooms and suites. Mohegan tribal stories come to life throughout the hotel’s design. Rooms are outfitted with the latest technologies, like lightning-fast Wi-Fi and intelligent thermostats. Other amenities include a fitness center, pool, and the Mandara Spa,” 10Best editors said of their top choice.

USA Today says its list of the top 10 “Best Casino Hotel” properties in the US was determined by a combination of editors at the news organization, along with input from “relevant contributors” and 10Best staff.

Las Vegas Notably Absent

USA Today’s 10Best list of casino hotels has a glaring omission, in that no resort in Las Vegas made the rankings.

In previous years, several Strip casinos were ranked among the top 10, including The Venetian/Palazzo, Wynn Las Vegas, Caesars Palace, and Bellagio. But as the list has shuffled over the past half-decade, Mohegan Sun has maintained its position on top.

2022 — 10Best Casino Hotels

Mohegan Sun — Uncasville, Connecticut Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City — Atlantic City, New Jersey Ocean Casino Resort — Atlantic City, New Jersey Pechanga Resort Casino — Temecula, California Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel — Highland, California Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino — Hollywood, Florida IP Casino Resort Spa — Biloxi, Mississippi Casino Del Sol — Tucson, Arizona Foxwoods Resort Casino — Mashantucket, Connecticut Talking Stick Resort — Scottsdale, Arizona

Mohegan Sun’s primary rival, Foxwoods, this year comes in at number nine. Connecticut’s other tribal casino dropped six places from its No. 3 ranking a year ago.

Mohegan Execs Credit Team

Being named the “Best Casino Hotel” in the country is a credit to Mohegan Sun’s nearly 7,000 employees, company officials say.

“It’s quite an honor for Mohegan Sun to be voted Best Casino Hotel for five consecutive years,” said Jeff Hamilton, president and general manager of Mohegan Sun. “We pride ourselves on incredible guest service, world-class amenities, and delivering one of the best casino resort experiences that guests can find anywhere.

Recognitions like this from USA Today are a testament to the hard working and talented team we have across the board at Mohegan Sun,” Hamilton declared.

Mohegan Sun has been racking up awards of late. Along with the 10Best honor, the casino was recently recognized by Forbes as one of “America’s Best Employers.”

Mohegan Sun was also recognized by 10Best for having one of the better player rewards programs among the US gaming industry. Mohegan’s Momentum Rewards placed fifth behind only Caesars Rewards, Live! Rewards (Live! Casinos & Hotels), Advantage Play (Coushatta Casino Resort), and Wild Card Rewards (Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City).