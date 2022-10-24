Mohegan Sun Pocono Rebrands Casino Resort to Mohegan Pennsylvania

Posted on: October 24, 2022, 01:41h.

Last updated on: October 24, 2022, 02:19h.

Mohegan Sun Pocono is no more. Effective today, the racino, located in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains outside Wilkes-Barre, will be known as Mohegan Pennsylvania.

Mohegan Sun Pocono in the Pocono Mountains has been renamed Mohegan Pennsylvania. The casino recently underwent a name change and a $10 million renovation. (Image: Casino.org)

Mohegan, the gaming and hospitality unit of the Mohegan Tribe headquartered in Connecticut, recently rebranded its corporate arm from Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment to simply Mohegan. The gaming operator says the new identity better aligns with how the company is most commonly referred to by its customers, partners, and stakeholders.

The new title is a strategic decision that truly encapsulates our capabilities and values. To also create synergy across the Mohegan portfolio, especially as we continue to grow in-line with the Mohegan Tribe’s vision, destinations like Mohegan Pennsylvania have also rolled out a rebrand,” Ray Pineault, CEO of Mohegan, said in a statement to Casino.org.

Mohegan Pennsylvania was the first racino to open in Pennsylvania when the property’s slot machines were turned on in November 2006. Pennsylvania legalized commercial slot machines at state horse racetracks a year earlier. Table games were added in 2010 after another gaming expansion round in the state.

Name Ch-Ch-Changes

Mohegan Pennsylvania opened under the name Mohegan Sun at Pocono Downs. The casino was rebranded Mohegan Sun Pocono when table games were added.

The casino’s third name change coincides with Mohegan investing $10 million into its Pennsylvania property, resulting in major changes. Along with renovating all 237 guest rooms of the casino’s on-site hotel, the spending has brought two new restaurants to the destination.

The Hive Taphouse, a bar and live music venue complemented by Topgolf Swing Suites, opened in June. And the Embers Terrace, a seasonal outdoor bar and dining area with fire pits, lawn games, and acoustic entertainment, debuted in April. It has since closed for the winter.

With a new name, revamped hotel, new attractions, and the continued unrivaled guest service, we’re thrilled about the next phase of Mohegan Pennsylvania,” said Anthony Carlucci, president and general manager of Mohegan Pennsylvania.

In addition to the new dining and drinking options, the 67,000-square-foot Mohegan Pennsylvania casino floor is equipped with more than 1,700 slot machines, nearly 60 table games, and a Unibet Sportsbook.

Mohegan Pennsylvania additionally offers guests nightly entertainment, live and simulcast harness horse racing, retail shopping, and 20,000 square feet of convention space.

Global Power Player

What began in 1996 as a tribal bingo operation is today one of the world’s largest gaming operators.

Along with its flagship Mohegan Sun integrated casino resort in Connecticut and Mohegan Pennsylvania property, the tribe owns and/or operates five other casinos in North America: Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, ilani Casino Resort in Washington, Mohegan Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, and Casino Niagara and Fallsview Casino resorts in Ontario.

Mohegan is also proceeding with its delayed $1.6 billion development plans in South Korea. The company says COVID-19 disruptions are finally being remedied on the company’s integrated resort project at Incheon International Airport.

Connected to Incheon International, Inspire, as the project is being called, is set to become the world’s first destination resort with its own private air terminal when it opens next year.