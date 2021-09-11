Model Claims $70K in Shoes Were Las Vegas Man’s Sex Assault Bribe

Posted on: September 11, 2021, 01:06h.

Last updated on: September 11, 2021, 04:56h.

An OnlyFans model has sued Las Vegas businessman Stephen J. Cloobeck, claiming he sexually assaulted her and then bought her $70,000 worth of luxury shoes as a “peace offering,” according to news accounts.

This split-screen image shows Stefanie Gurzanski and Stephen J. Cloobeck. The two have filed lawsuits against each other this year. (Image: New York Post)

Stefanie Gurzanski, 26, claims in a recent lawsuit that after she first met Cloobeck in July 2020 for lunch at his home, he grabbed her, pulled up her dress, and “put his head between her legs,” according to the New York Post.

The next day, as a “peace offering,” he took the Canadian model to a Christian Louboutin shop on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, buying $70,000 worth of shoes for her, the newspaper reported, citing the lawsuit.

Gurzanski is known as Baby G to the nearly two million followers on the explicit OnlyFans subscription site. She also appears in revealing photographs on her Instagram page. That site includes the Baby G online name and a “More Self Love” tagline. The page has 1.8 million followers.

On his website, Cloobeck is identified as “founder and former CEO and chairman of Diamond Resorts International.” The business became the “second-largest vacation-ownership company worldwide, with more than four hundred properties across thirty-three countries,” the website states.

Cloobeck also has been supportive of prominent Democrats, including former US Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D). Reid, 81, is a longtime Nevada public official, having served in state and federal elected office and as chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission.

Cloobeck’s attorney said he never forced himself on Gurzanski or anyone else, according to DailyMail.com.

He treated her as a queen,” Patricia Glaser of Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro told the news site. “Her claims in the cross complaint are far-fetched even for the serial liar she has proven to be.”

Gurzanski’s lawsuit is “filled with fantastical lies, delusional accusations, and revisionist history,” the lawyer said, adding that this is “a brazen attempt to extort additional cash” from him.

‘Cunning Fraudster’

In the spring, Cloobeck sued Gurzanski, claiming she is a “cunning fraudster” who used his private property as the setting for explicit photos to sell to her OnlyFans followers, according to news reports. Among the settings was Cloobeck’s luxury villa at a Las Vegas Strip casino.

“She posed in the bathroom of his jet, in his private suite at The Mansion at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, in his bedrooms, on a yacht he rented, and anywhere else where she could sneak a photo to peddle on the internet,” a court document states. “On occasion, she secretly posed in the nude while Cloobeck’s teenage daughter and staff were in the house.”

Millions Pledged for Airport Name Change

Several months ago, Cloobeck pledged $1 million to help pay to change the name of McCarran International Airport to honor Reid. The airport is just east of the Strip, near the Tropicana and other major resorts.

The Clark County Commission voted for the name change earlier this year, vowing to use private donations for the process rather than taxpayer money. The estimated cost for signage and administrative changes is $7.2 million. The name change can begin when at least $4.2 million in private donations have come in.

This summer, the commission reported receiving Cloobeck’s pledge and a separate $1 million pledge from Las Vegas gambler Billy Walters, convicted in 2017 of insider trading.