Nevada Businessman, Instagram User in Legal Dispute Involving Racy Photos

Posted on: March 9, 2021, 04:20h.

Last updated on: March 9, 2021, 05:22h.

A Nevada businessman claims a woman secretly took nude photos of herself at his property to “peddle on the Internet,” according to a published account. Among the photo settings was his private suite at a Las Vegas hotel-casino.

A woman identified as Stefanie Gurzanski poses for a selfie taken with a smartphone camera. A Nevada businessman claims in court papers she used his property as the setting for some photos. (Image: Daily Star)

Stephen J. Cloobeck, 59, claims Stefanie Gurzanski duped him into thinking she was a legitimate fashion model, according to the Daily Mail website. He is founder and former CEO of Diamond Resorts International.

Instead, Gurzanski, 26, is a “cunning fraudster” who used his private property as the setting for explicit photos to sell to her followers on the subscription site OnlyFans, according to court filings.

Cloobeck’s assertions were made in court documents filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, the news website reported. The documents included a restraining order application and amended lawsuit.

“She posed in the bathroom of his jet, in his private suite at The Mansion at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, in his bedrooms, on a yacht he rented, and anywhere else where she could sneak a photo to peddle on the internet,” a court document states. “On occasion, she secretly posed in the nude while Cloobeck’s teenage daughter and staff were in the house.”

Because some photographs show Cloobeck’s “fixtures, furnishings, and luxury goods,” the pictures put him at risk of burglary, according to a restraining order application.

In one of the most egregious, but by no means only, examples of this disrespectful intrusion into Cloobeck’s private life, Gurzanski posed topless wearing a yarmulke from his son’s bar mitzvah,” court papers state.

Revealing photographs of Gurzanski also appear on her Instagram page, which has 1.8 million followers. On Instagram, she identifies herself as Baby G and includes a “More Self Love” tagline.

‘Source of Income’

After splitting with his wife of 22 years, Cloobeck met Gurzanski last summer and “seemed to hit it off immediately” with her, the Daily Mail reported.

During the relationship, which lasted about six months, Cloobeck bought gifts for her, including a $200,000 Richard Mille watch and a $40,000 diamond-encrusted Cartier Love bracelet, according to the news website.

Gurzanski, also known as Stefanie Knight, has filed a restraining order. She claims Cloobeck wanted to get married, but insisted she quit selling nude photos online, the website reported.

“He started telling me that I was no longer allowed to publish pictures on Onlyfans.com,” she said. “I told him that I was going to keep doing my work, as it is a source of income.”

Donation to Airport Name Change

A prominent Democratic donor, Cloobeck recently pledged $1 million toward the cost of changing McCarran International Airport’s name to honor former US Sen. Harry Reid (D). The airport, located just east of the Las Vegas Strip, is named after former US Sen. Pat McCarran (D).

The Clark County Commission recently voted on the name change, saying private donors, not taxpayers, would pick up the cost. Airport officials said the cost could be $5 million to $7 million or more.

Some Nevada officials said McCarran, while supportive of civil aviation and the US Air Force, held racist and anti-Semitic views.

Reid is a former Senate majority leader. He also served as chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission.