Michigan Gambling Raid Leads to Six Arrests, $33K Reportedly Seized

Posted on: May 31, 2022, 02:13h.

Last updated on: May 31, 2022, 02:13h.

Six suspects were apprehended after Warren, Mich. police raided a local bar-restaurant on Friday. It was identified as Club Babylon.

Warren, Mich. police cruiser, pictured above. Warren police officers recently undertook a gambling raid at a local business. (Image: Warren police)

The suspects include four men in their 50s and two women, ages 43 and 57, according to the Macomb Daily, a Michigan newspaper. The suspects each face a gambling charge.

Police and prosecutors will soon determine the exact charges against them. The identities of the suspects were not immediately available.

Police further told the newspaper officers located “large sums” of money in the business. The Macomb Daily said $33,000 was the total amount discovered at the site.

Police also found gambling markers, ledgers, poker machines, and other gambling paraphernalia at the establishment.

Police had the site under investigation. A patron recently tipped police off onto possible illegal “excessive gambling” there, the report said.

Evidence was presented to a local judge. The judge then approved a search warrant. Numerous officers searched the property.

Samona Amir, 71, of Wolverine Lake, Mich. is the registered agent of bar-restaurant, the Macomb Daily said. Police told the newspaper it is a “family operation.”

Warren is a city some 20 miles north of Detroit.

Recent Gambling Raids

Gambling raids have taken place nationwide in the last month. For instance, California authorities announced last week they broke up several illegal gambling dens in Santa Ana as part of a far-reaching investigation.

A total of nine suspects were either apprehended or are still being sought on gambling charges or related crimes, such as extortion and drug trafficking, feds revealed.

The gambling joints generated thousands of dollars in profits each day, federal authorities claim. Numerous gambling devices were seized. Seven suspects appeared in California federal court last week.

The gambling investigation involved local, state, and federal authorities. The Orange County Asian Organized Crime Task Force played a key role.

The investigation led to three indictments. Among the non-gambling charges in the indictments are drug trafficking, attempted extortion, and robbery of a small business. Money laundering is also suspected.

Texas Gambling Search

Earlier this month, tens of thousands of dollars and an estimated 100 eight-liner gaming machines were commandeered by sheriff’s deputies after a gambling raid in San Antonio, Texas.

Three men were in custody following the search. They likely will be charged with gambling offenses. One was in charge of security, while another ran gambling operations.

A fourth suspect, a woman, was charged with possession of methamphetamine (meth). At least two weapons were seized.