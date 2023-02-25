MGM Springfield Armed Suspect Is Shot, Killed By Police Officers Near Casino

February 25, 2023

Last updated on: February 25, 2023, 04:29h.

A man was shot by police during an exchange of gunfire outside of the MGM Springfield casino early Saturday. The suspect died a short time later.

A police cruiser and police tape block the road near the MGM Springfield casino as investigators huddle at the crime scene. A man who had been in the gaming property exchanged gunfire with police while outside of the complex. He was wounded and died a short time later. (Image: WBZ)

The would-be gunman had been inside the Massachusetts gaming property. He was acting aggressively toward others in the building, officials revealed. He may have had a firearm with him while in the casino complex.

Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit and local Springfield officers were alerted to the man’s presence at about 2 a.m.Saturday.

Police arrived as the suspect was fleeing out of the casino. He ran from officers and reached near the intersection of Main and Union streets, about a block from the gaming property.

Police ran after him. Soon there was an exchange of gunfire.

The suspect was wounded. Police quickly administered first aid. He was rushed by an ambulance to Springfield’s Baystate Medical Center, less than three miles away.

He died from his injuries on Saturday morning while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Police, Civilians Not Injured

No police officers were injured in the incident. There was no indication any civilians inside or near the casino were injured either.

The man will not be identified until family members are notified of his passing. Police said he was 48 years old.

The local medical examiner will likely perform an autopsy on the suspect. The coroner will confirm the manner and cause of death, as well as release the man’s identity.

The incident will be reviewed by Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni and his staff.

His office will determine whether the use of force was justified and whether any officers should be charged. State police detectives and Springfield detectives will join the inquiry.

Among the evidence that will be reviewed are video from body cameras worn by the officers, surveillance video, statements from witnesses, police reports, recordings of 911 calls, and dispatch logs, Boston TV station WCVB reported.

The review appears to be a standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.

“A critical incident is never easy,” Patrick McNamara, president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts, said in a statement following the shooting.

None of our members go to work expecting or wanting to discharge their firearm. This morning’s incident in Springfield is another example of the dangers our members face daily, and we are thankful the involved Troopers are safe, uninjured, and able to go home to their families.”

Union Official Confident Officers Acted Properly

McNamara added he is “confident” officers “reacted as they are trained and expected to.”

The officer or officers who fatally shot the suspect were not immediately identified.

Springfield TV station WWLP reported that after the shooting several state police cruisers were near the casino. Tape and the cruisers prevented pedestrians and cars from reaching several nearby businesses.

Officers blocked off Main Street between Union Street and Hubbard Avenue, according to WWLP.