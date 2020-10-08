MGM Selling $500 Million in Debt, Joins Parade of Gaming Capital Raises

Posted on: October 8, 2020, 09:37h.

Last updated on: October 8, 2020, 09:37h.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is selling $500 million in senior notes coming due in 2028 the operator said today, joining a growing list of gaming companies heading to capital markets to raise cash.

MGM Grand operator MGM Resorts is selling $500 million in debt and its sports betting unit is taking off. (Image: Bloomberg)

The Bellagio operator said it intends to use the proceeds from the note sale “for general corporate purposes, which could include refinancing existing indebtedness” — standard lingo used by companies when selling debt or equity.

In a prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), MGM didn’t reveal the coupon on the notes. In May, the Mirage operator completed the sale of $750 million in senior notes coming due in 2025 at an interest rate of 6.75 percent. The $500 million transaction revealed today will almost certainly carry a higher percentage due to the longer maturity of the debt.

At the end of the second quarter, the gaming company had $11.4 billion in liabilities and $8.1 billion in cash on hand. The operator has no debt maturing before 2022.

COVID Comments

MGM is the largest operator on the Las Vegas Strip and as such, is intimately correlated to headlines involving the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak forced a nearly three-month shutdown of Nevada gaming properties earlier this year, sending MGM stock to a 2020 loss of 35.38 percent and out of favor with some on Wall Street.

The spread of COVID-19 and developments surrounding the global pandemic have had, and we expect will continue to have, a significant impact on our business, results of operations and financial condition,” said the company in the regulatory filing. “Although all of our properties have re-opened to the public, they are operating without all amenities and subject to certain occupancy limitations, and we are unable to predict the length of time it will take for the re-opened properties to return to normal operations or if such properties will be required to close again due to the COVID-19 pandemic”

The Mandalay Bay operator adds the pandemic is causing “significant disruption of global financial markets” and that could impair its ability to access capital in the future.

For now, financing is readily available for gaming companies. MGM joins DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), among others, as the operators raising cash in recent weeks.

BetMGM Update

GVC Holdings Plc, MGM’s partner on the BetMGM online casinos and sports betting venture, is out with its own update today, commenting directly on that business.

The UK-based company forecasts that the US iGaming and sports wagering market will be worth approximately $20.3 billion by 2025. GVC added that in August BetMGM’s share of the New Jersey internet casinos market was 22 percent while its online sports betting share was 10 percent and retail sports wagering was 24 percent.

GVC also noted its combined share in Colorado, Indiana and West Virginia is inline with expectations of 15 percent to 20 percent.

The firm estimates that BetMGM’s iGaming and sports wagering share in the markets in which it’s currently operational is 17 percent and that the business will generate net revenue of $150 million to $160 million this year.