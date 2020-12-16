MGM Resorts Offering Las Vegas Guests On-Demand Mobile Fuel Delivery Service

Posted on: December 16, 2020, 11:55h.

Last updated on: December 16, 2020, 02:14h.

Guests at MGM Resorts properties in Las Vegas can now have their vehicles fueled up in the parking garage while they gamble on the casino floor.

MGM Resorts is offering fuel services inside its Las Vegas parking garages. (Image: Shutterstock)

In May, the largest operator of Strip resorts announced it was restoring free parking at all of its Las Vegas properties. The decision, MGM execs said, was part of the company’s plan to lure back visitors amid COVID-19. Valet remains on hold because of the pandemic.

MGM has also partnered with Fuelster, an on-demand fuel service. MGM guests simply download the Fuelster app, leave their gas door open after parking in a casino garage, and schedule a fill-up. There is no delivery or membership fee, and Fuelster says the gallon prices are similar to what’s being sold at gas stations in the area.

“MGM Resorts is always looking for innovative ways to leverage technology to enhance the guest experience, and this new amenity will ensure their Las Vegas visit is even more convenient and enjoyable,” opined Lance Evans, senior vice president of sports & sponsorships for MGM Resorts.

Making Travel Contactless

COVID-19 has resulted in a halt of global and domestic travel.

Visitor volume through October is down 54.2 percent in Las Vegas. The little traffic that is coming to Southern Nevada in 2020 has been predominantly drive-in arrivals from California and Arizona.

Despite the first shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine being sent across the country this week, new cases and hospitalizations are surging. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) said the state reported a record number of daily deaths today, with COVID-19 accounting for 54 more people dead.

With the disease still running rampant, MGM’s on-demand fuel service perhaps has more of a purpose. Consumer Reports said earlier this year that fuel pump handles and payment keypads can be contaminated with the virus.

The nonprofit consumer organization advises car travelers to bring along disposable nitrile or latex gloves. Consumer Reports also suggests using hand sanitizer once the car is gassed and the gloves have been disposed of.

“The contactless delivery Fuelster offers comes at a pivotal time when health and safety remain at the forefront of everything we’re doing and is a key consideration for guests making their travel plans,” Evans added.

Virus Spread Continues

Sisolak announced on Sunday that the current 25 percent capacity limit on casino floors will remain in effect until at least Jan. 15. Gaming operators celebrated the decision, as some feared another shutdown was looming because of the increased case count and hospital load.

However, the governor warned Nevadans to remain vigilant.

“As I mentioned Sunday, we have a choice: we can look to our neighbors to the left and to the right and say, ‘Every man and woman for themselves,’ or we can look at our fellow Nevadans and say, ‘I’m going to have your back and I know you’ll have mine,'” Sisolak tweeted.