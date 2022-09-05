Mediterranean Poker Party $5.3K Main Event Ends Drought for Winner

Posted on: September 5, 2022, 07:10h.

Last updated on: September 5, 2022, 09:53h.

The Luxon Pay 2022 Mediterranean Poker Party (MPP) series is underway in North Cyprus. The $5,300 Main Event just wrapped up this weekend, ending a championship drought for the eventual winner, Hannes Jeschka.

The Merit Royal Diamond Hotel in Cyprus at dusk. The venue is hosting the 2022 Mediterranean Poker Tour, which just completed its Main Event. (Image: Mediterranean Poker Party)

The MPP at the Merit Royal Diamond Hotel began on August 19 and runs through September 19, with several events already in the bag. The Main Event attracted 1,032, including big names like Phil Ivey and Nadar Kakhmazov.

Neither Ivey nor Kakhmazov, both WSOP bracelet winners, made it to the final table. As they watched from the rail, the cards began to fall for Jeschka, who prevented Russian pro Arsenii Karmatckii from picking up his second event in the series.

An International Affair

The Main Event brought players from everywhere – Gabriel Akiki from Lebanon, Juan Jose Membreno Orellana from Panama, Jamie Harvey from the US. The trip was worth it for all three and others, who took home a piece of the over $5 million guarantee.

When the final table was set, it was anyone’s game. Jeschka had put himself in a good spot, having taken control of the table when the last day began. However, when the last nine players grabbed a seat, he was no longer the odds-on favorite to win.

That changed as play progressed. Akiki left in eighth and things began to look up. Although he continued to ride the fence, Jeschka started to see the finish line.

After a few more eliminations, the table was down to three. Fighting for the top prize were Jeschka, Karmatikcii, and Britain’s Steven Warburton. When Warburton stared down at pocket Aces, he probably felt the game was in the bag.

Lady Luck, always a fickle female in poker, had a different idea. Jeschka rivered two pair, blocking his opponent’s Aces. With that, the eventual winner doubled up and set the stage for his eventual win.

At this point, the three finalists decided to split the pot. Warburton would claim third and $534,000, and Karmatckii, who had taken down the $2,200 MPP Warm Up for $310,000, pocketed $471,000. Jeschka took the title and the top prize of $542,000.

A Long Time Coming

Despite a number of deep runs in his poker career, Jeschka waited more than two years for a first-place finish, according to Hendon Mob. The last one came in January 2020 when he won the 2020 Winter Scandinavian Open Poker Championship in Rozvadov for $12,414.

This is just amazing. This is my biggest final table. It’s my biggest win ever. And it’s a prestigious tournament. Just amazing. It’s just incredible. I don’t really know how to feel. I’m really looking forward to taking the winner’s picture with my friends,” said Jeschka.

Jeschka’s biggest cash to date was from a fifth-place finish at the $600 NLHE event at the Wynn Summer Classic in Las Vegas a year ago. For that, he picked up $44,340. His best finish this year was eighth place at the Merit Poker Western 2022 in Kyrenia, Cyprus, in January.

$10,400 High Roller Close to Completion

The $10,400 MPP High Roller is counting down to a winner. The big-ticket event drew 149 entries, including Stephen Chidwick, Tony G, Steve O’Dwyer and more.

O’Dwyer already hit the rail, finishing in 14th for $25,000. However, the others, along with Kahle Burns, Andrea Ricci, Danny Tang, and Alex Peffly, continue.

Now down to just those six players, they will return to fight for the championship. Tang has a 2:1 chip lead over Ricci to currently hold the top spot. He and the other finalists have their eyes squarely on the $305,000 they can take home with a win.