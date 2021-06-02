Matthew McConaughey Texas Gubernatorial Odds Lengthen Following Trump Endorsement

Posted on: June 2, 2021, 11:40h.

Last updated on: June 2, 2021, 11:58h.

Actor Matthew McConaughey continues to mull a gubernatorial run in his home state of Texas.

Matthew McConaughey fields questions after a screening of “The Gentleman” in Austin, Tx., in 2020. The actor is considering a run to become the next governor of Texas. (Image: Getty)

The 51-year-old celebrity hasn’t identified with a political party, saying instead that he’s a “centric” and “meet you in the middle” kind of man. But this week’s endorsement of sitting Gov. Greg Abbott (R) by former President Donald Trump might lengthen the A-lister’s odds of winning the Republican ticket in the Lone Star State.

“Greg Abbott is a fighter and a Great Governor for the incredible people of Texas,” Trump said in a written statement. “Governor Greg Abbott will continue to be a great leader for the Lone Star State, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement for re-election. He will never let you down!”

On the political betting exchange PredictIt, McConaughey’s shares of securing the GOP endorsement for Texas’ 2022 gubernatorial election are now trading at just six cents. Abbott has seen an uptick since the Trump endorsement, his shares of winning the Republican nomination at 86 cents.

McConaughey Seeks Unity

The “Dazed and Confused” star says the extremes of both Republicans and Democrats aren’t good for the nation.

There are extremes on both sides that I think are unfair– that I don’t think are the right place to be,” McConaughey told Good Morning Britain. “The extreme left and the extreme right completely illegitimize the other side.”

A gubernatorial poll conducted by the University of Texas in April featuring a head-to-head between McConaughey and Abbott found that the actor garnered 45 percent support, and Abbott 33 percent. The remaining 22 percent said they would vote for someone else.

Democrats could pounce on McConaughey’s popularity and potential threat to Abbott. PredictIt’s market regarding who will win the 2022 Texas Democratic gubernatorial nod has former US Rep. Beto O’Rourke in the lead at 29 cents, but McConaughey next at 18 cents.

A Democrat becoming governor of Texas would be a rarity. The last time a Republican didn’t hold the office was back in the early ’90s, when Democratic Gov. Ann Richards commanded the position for one four-year term.

Abbott Favored

Texas does not have term limits on its governor, and Abbott has long affirmed that he will indeed seek another four years. The Republican easily defeated former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez during the 2018 gubernatorial election with nearly 56 percent of the vote.

UK oddsmakers permitted to take wagers on political outcomes have the Texas incumbent as the betting front-runner. Sky Bet has Abbott at 2/5 to win the 2022 election, which represents implied odds of 71.4 percent. On those odds, to win $100, a gambler must risk $250.

O’Rourke is next at 9/2 (implied odds 18.18 percent), and McConaughey third at 5/1 (16.67 percent). A winning $100 bet an McConaughey becoming the next Texas governor would net $500.

According to betting tracking site Oddschecker, McConaughey has commanded 100 percent of the action at Sky Bet, as the British bookmaker hasn’t taken a single wager on Abbott, O’Rourke, or anyone else in the Texas gubernatorial race.