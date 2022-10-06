NFL Coaches Matt Rhule, Frank Reich, Nathaniel Hackett Betting Leaders on First Firing

October 6, 2022

Last updated on: October 6, 2022, 01:19h.

Matt Rhule from the Carolina Panthers (1-3) is the top betting favorite to become the first head coach fired in the NFL this year, coming in at +100 odds, according to BetOnline.

Matt Rhule, head coach of the Carolina Panthers, argues a call with an official during a 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Rhule could be the first head coach this year to lose his job midseason. (Image: USA Today Sports)

Frank Reich from the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) is second on the betting board at +400 odds to become the next head coach fired.

Nathaniel Hackett from the Denver Broncos (2-2) has the third-highest odds at +600 to get fired. The Broncos host the Colts on Thursday Night Football in Week 5, and both head coaches on the hot seat are desperate for a win. The Broncos are -3 favorites, but the winning coach will get to hold on to their job for at least another week. The losing coach could get canned Friday morning.

Matt Rhule +100

Take a quick glance on social media and you’ll find the #FireRhule hashtag trending in the Carolinas. Panthers’ fans were shocked that owner David Tepper didn’t fire Rhule at the end of last season.

After another dismal start at 1-3, fans are fed up. Rhule is even money at +100 odds to become the first and next head coach fired in the NFL this season.

The Panthers were plagued with key injuries to top offensive players like Christian McCaffrey over the past couple of seasons, hampering an already awful offense. Whenever Carolina’s opponents score 17 or more points, Rhule has a 1-26 record, including 24 consecutive losses. The addition of Baker Mayfield at quarterback failed to inject a much-needed boost in the offense.

Rhule is the classic example of an excellent college coach who never should have made the leap to the NFL. With numerous head coaching vacancies in the collegiate ranks — like Wisconsin, Nebraska, Colorado, Arizona State, and Georgia Tech — Rhule has plenty of options to find a new job next season. It would probably be in his best interest to get canned sooner than later so he can get a head start on interviewing with those elite college football programs.

The Panthers have a bye in Week 13, but there’s a good chance they lose their next eight games. Their schedule over the next two months includes the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons (twice), Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, and the Denver Broncos.

Frank Reich +400

The Indianapolis Colts bobbled the postseason last year, but had high expectations coming into this season. They traded Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders and replaced him with Matt Ryan. It’s been a slow transition for “Matty Ice” to his new team, and Ryan looks washed up. Aside from an upset victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s been an ugly season for Reich and the Colts, which is why he’s +400 odds to become the first head coach fired this season.

The Colts have a late bye in Week 14 in early December, so it makes sense if team owner Jim Irsay waits to dismiss Reich.

If Irsay decides to remove Reich as head coach midseason, the question is, will that happen before Rhule gets fired? It could happen tonight if the Colts lose to the Broncos on Thursday Night Football. The extra time could give an interim head coach a couple of days to prepare.

Nathaniel Hackett +600

The Denver Broncos hired Hackett because of his close ties to Aaron Rodgers. The team thought they could lure Rodgers to Colorado if they installed his favorite offensive coordinator as their new head coach. The move backfired when Rodgers decided to remain in Green Bay.

The Broncos scrambled and traded for Russell Wilson as their Plan B. Hackett is a rookie head coach, and has struggled in making the jump from OC to HC. His inexperience was evident when Wilson and the Broncos incurred numerous delay-of-game penalties because of their inability to relay the play call in a timely matter. Unhappy Broncos fans took the matter into their own hands and began counting down the play clock during home games.

It’s been an ugly honeymoon period for Hackett and Wilson. Meanwhile, fans are starting to wonder if the team made a huge mistake by trading for Wilson.

The Broncos are stuck with Wilson, but they could jettison Hackett. He’s giving off “one-and-done” vibes. Hackett is +600 odds to get fired, and fans will be calling for his job if the Broncos lose to the anemic Colts in Week 5.

One-and-Done: Lovie Smith, Matt Eberflus, Josh McDaniels?

Speaking of one-and-done head coaches, there’s a handful of first-year head coaches who could get axed, including Lovie Smith from the Houston Texans (0-3-1), Matt Eberflus from the Chicago Bears (2-2), Dennis Allen from the New Orleans Saints (1-3), and Josh McDaniels from the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3).

Smith, Allen, and Eberflus might not get fired before Rhule or Reich. But all three will have their jobs in jeopardy if they can’t turn around their respective seasons.

After starting out 0-3, the Raiders finally won their first game of the season against the Broncos in Week 4. McDaniels had an awful stint with his first head coaching job with the Broncos in 2009-10, and it took him 12 years to get a second chance.

McDaniels is +1400 odds to become the first head coach fired this season. He’s another perfect example of someone who’s not head coaching material, but better suited as an offensive coordinator. He’s probably regretting his decision to leave the New England Patriots in favor of the Raiders, especially considering Joe Judge and Matt Patricia are co-sharing OC duties under Bill Belichick.

Judge and Patricia are former Belichick assistants and ex-head coaches who couldn’t cut it outside of the Patriot Way and returned to Foxboro with their tails between their legs. Could McDaniels be next?