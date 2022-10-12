Mandalay Bay Convention Center Undergoing $100M Renovation

Big changes are in store for the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

A rendering of the forthcoming Mandalay Bay Convention Center once it undergoes a $100 million refurbishing. MGM says convention business has returned to Southern Nevada. (Image: MGM Resorts International)

One of the largest convention facilities in the United States — Mandalay Bay, operated by MGM Resorts — is set for a $100 million renovation. In announcing the project today, MGM said the focus is to upgrade the Convention Center’s technology capabilities and to refresh the interior of the 2.1-million-square-foot exhibition complex.

With Mandalay Bay home to many of the city’s top events and trade shows year after year, we recognized the need to upgrade the space to reflect modern-day needs and create a timeless design,” commented Ernest Stovall, vice president of sales for Mandalay Bay.

Stovall says the resort fielded feedback from meeting planners over the past few years to determine the renovation plan. He believes the finished facility “will exceed their needs and expectations in every way.”

The Mandalay Bay Convention Center is the second-largest exhibition facility in Southern Nevada, behind only the Las Vegas Convention Center, which has nearly three million square feet of customizable event space.

Notable conventions held at Mandalay Bay this year include MAGIC (Men’s Apparel Guild of California), JCK Trade Show, and IMEX America.

Upgrades Detailed

Mandalay Bay is owned by The Blackstone Group and VICI Properties, the latter being Caesars Entertainment’s real estate investment trust. MGM leases the southern Strip property’s operations and retains the associated revenue.

MGM Resorts International CFO Jonathan Halkyard said last month that convention business has finally returned to Las Vegas after being put on hold for more than two years because of the pandemic. Demand is strong, company officials claim, and that has spurred the casino operator into making the considerable investment to update its largest convention facility in the US.

The $100 million spend will significantly upgrade the Mandalay Bay Convention Center’s technology. MGM says the facility will feature data transmission feeds 9,400% faster than its current service. And dynamic digital walls will be installed to allow brand placements, sponsorship opportunities, and event messaging.

Twenty double-sided mobile flexible display units will also be available to help attendees find their meeting space with ease and convenience. Each room will feature radio frequency identification (RFID) locks to provide added convenience for planners. More than 200 motion detection cameras will keep close tabs on the rooms for security purposes.

MGM says the overhaul will additionally include refreshing the interior to create a “bright and vibrant environment” that complements Mandalay Bay’s tropical-inspired brand and décor.

“White-washed walls and ceilings, and bold floral patterns featuring cerulean and coral tones will be accentuated by warm walnut accent walls, providing a refreshing, tropical landscape for a meetings experience only Mandalay Bay can offer,” MGM said.

2024 Completion

MGM Resorts says the Mandalay Bay Convention Center overhaul will begin shortly. The upgrades and remodel will be completed in phases to allow the facility to remain open throughout the project.

MGM expects the $100 million project to be completed by the end of 2024.

Along with the Convention Center, Mandalay Bay recently announced that it is renovating all 424 guestrooms and suites at the casino’s Four Seasons Hotel.