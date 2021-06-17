Macau Eases Quarantine Rules for Two Guangdong Cities

Posted on: June 17, 2021, 10:08h.

Last updated on: June 17, 2021, 10:44h.

Macau is slowly easing some of its quarantine requirements on visitors entering from parts of neighboring Guangdong.

A border guard is seen last year at a checkpoint on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Macau announced this week that it’s easing quarantine requirements for two cities located in Guangdong. (Image: South China Morning Post)

Earlier this month, amid an outbreak of new COVID-19 cases in the province of Guangdong, Macau implemented strict quarantine mandates on visitors coming from certain parts of the adjacent region. Anyone arriving at Macau’s border gates who has been in the cities of Guangzhou, Foshan, Shenzhen, Maoming, or Zhanjiang in the prior 14 days was required to quarantine upon entry for two weeks.

But yesterday, the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) announced that Shenzhen and Maoming were no longer part of the mandatory quarantine list.

Macau remains relatively isolated, as the Chinese Special Administrative Region is only allowing entry from mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. All arrivals must present a negative recent COVID-19 test.

For people coming from Hong Kong, the test must have been conducted within the past 24 hours. Taiwan tests must have been completed within the past three days, and within the past week for people coming from mainland China.

GGR Lowered

With Macau continuing to limit entry to non-residents, analysts are lowering gross gaming revenue (GGR) expectations for June. A note this week from financial firm Bernstein predicts that Macau casinos will see their gaming win decline 34 percent in June from May 2021.

If that month-to-month GGR slide is realized, total GGR for June will be around $865 million. The six commercial casino operators reported gaming revenue of $1.31 billion last month.

The impediments to Macau travel are still largely in place. Daily visitor arrivals to and departures from Macau averaged only 30,000 during June 7-13, which was down 26 percent vs. the prior week of May 31 to June 4, due to the travel restrictions imposed on cities of Guangdong,” the Bernstein note explained.

“Any easing of travel restrictions should meaningfully increase visitation, and more importantly, GGR. But COVID outbreaks could derail travel temporarily,” the analysts added.

Macau Promotions

In hopes of luring visitors from the mainland and encouraging residents to enjoy a staycation, Macau’s Tourism Office unveiled a marketing campaign this week called “Stay, Dine, and See Macau.”

The MGTO has released 19 trip itineraries for visitors and residents to enjoy a variety of Macau’s attractions. From family friendly tours that include exploring the Macau Science Center, to history excursions in the Coloane Village and thrill-seeking helicopter rides, the office says there’s something for everyone. The MGTO is working with such service vendors and operators to offer the tour packages at greatly reduced rates.

“When conditions allow for travel restrictions to be lifted with our regional and international markets, we hope to extend similar marketing efforts to encourage visitors to come to Macau,” MGTO spokesperson said.

For those who can currently enter Macau, those five-star glitzy casino hotel rooms are also discounted. For a two-night stay next weekend, a room at The Venetian for Friday through Sunday all-in costs just $238.