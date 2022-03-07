LVMPD Cop Arrested for Rio Heist To Appear in Federal Court for Prior Casino Holdups

Posted on: March 7, 2022, 07:17h.

Last updated on: March 7, 2022, 07:17h.

Caleb Rogers, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officer already arrested on state charges for robbing Rio Casino on Feb. 27, is to appear in federal court on Thursday. The federal hearing will be in connection with armed robberies at Nevada’s Red Rock and Aliante gaming properties.

LVMPD suspended officer, Caleb Rogers, right, appears in court last week, pictured above. He faces charges in three casino robberies, authorities reveal. (Image: KSNV)

Rogers is facing federal charges of interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, for the two prior casino holdups, KSNV, a local TV station, reported.

The Red Rock holdup was on Nov. 12, 2021. The bandit robbed $73,810 from a cashier’s cage. He fled the gaming property in a pick-up truck.

The Aliante robbery was on Jan. 6. That robber stole $11,500 from the cage. He fled in a white Volkswagen.

In both of the heists, the bandit appeared to have a firearm because one of his hands remained in his pocket, police said.

Police Notice Unusual Gait

Also, in both robberies the bandit appeared to have an unusual gait when walking. He kicked out his left leg and foot when walking, KSNV said, quoting a federal court complaint. Rogers, 33, had the same style of walk during the Rio robbery, authorities revealed.

Rogers suffered a knee injury in 2019, the news report adds. The suspect in each of the three heists was wearing black latex gloves and body armor, according to KLAS, another local TV station.

Last week, Rogers was charged with burglary with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon for the Rio incident. No state charges were filed so far on the Red Rock or Aliante robberies.

It was also reported that the gun used in the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino robbery belonged to the LVMPD based on the weapon’s serial number.

Last week, Rogers allegedly stole about $78,898 from the Rio sportsbook. The money was recovered and returned to the casino, KSNV said.

Threatens To Shoot Rio Workers

During the holdup, Rogers allegedly threatened sportsbook employees, “Get away from the money, I’ve got a gun, I will shoot you,” the police report said. “This isn’t your money, it’s not worth losing your life over it.”

He also allegedly shoved one female sportsbook employee. She then fell onto the floor.

After fleeing from the sportsbook, Rogers was confronted by casino security guards on pavement near a casino parking garage. Rogers then allegedly brandished his firearm.

He threatened a guard, “Are you willing to be shot over this? I’m going to shoot you! Go ahead and shoot me now,” according to a police report cited by KSNV.

Rio Guard Grabs Gun

But then the guard “clamped his hand around the gun Caleb was holding, stopping Caleb from firing a round,” the report adds. The guard then grabbed the firearm from Rogers’ hand. Other guards then tackled the suspect onto the pavement, the report adds.

Rogers remains in custody early this week at the Clark County Detention Center. It appears Rogers had some financial challenges in recent years, KSNV reported, and so far, could not post bond.

Last week, a judge set bail at $250,000 during a Las Vegas Justice Court hearing on the Rio charge. If he does post bond, he must wear a monitoring device and cannot carry a firearm.

Rogers has been with the Metro police department since 2015. Following his arrest, Rogers was suspended by LVMPD without pay. He was off duty when the arrest took place.

LVMPD is conducting its own internal investigation on Rogers. Casino.org reached out to Caesars Entertainment, operator of the Rio. No immediate statement was provided.

Last week, KSNV reached out to Rogers’ attorney, G. Oliver Melgar, who practices in Las Vegas. He declined to provide immediate comment.