Live Casino Company Buys 4K Powerball Tickets for Employees

Posted on: November 2, 2022, 09:14h.

Last updated on: November 2, 2022, 09:14h.

Workers at Live! Casino & Hotel operations have reason to be hopeful tonight. The gaming property company purchased 4,000 Powerball tickets for the estimated $1.2 billion drawing.

A handmade sign on the door at Manchester, N.H.’s Bunny’s Convenience informs customers about the Powerball jackpot. The drawing is tonight. (Image: Carol Robidoux/ManchesterInkLink.com)

If any of the tickets are winners, the jackpot will be divided among company employees in Maryland, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

The company employs more than 4,000 workers. If one ticket makes the jackpot, each worker would get about $300,000 before taxes, WBFF, a Maryland TV station, reported.

But the odds make it a real long shot that casino workers will be the lucky winners.

The odds of a ticket matching all six Powerball numbers drawn remains constant at one in 292.2 million. That’s the number of unique combinations made possible by the game being played with 69 white balls and 26 red Powerballs.

As demand increases, more possible number combinations are covered for each drawing.

The drawing is to be held at 10:59 pm (ET) at the Florida Lottery studio in Tallahassee.

Historic Drawing

Tonight’s drawing is the second largest jackpot in the history of Powerball. It has a cash value of $596.7 million.

The game’s largest jackpot of $1.586 billion was won on Jan. 13, 2016. It was divided among three winners.

There was no winner on Saturday or Monday. Powerball sold approximately 131.6 million tickets for Monday’s Halloween night drawing.

No ticket matched all five white balls and red Powerball to claim the jackpot, which was $1 billion.

If there is a winner or winners tonight it would be the fourth-largest jackpot prize in US lottery history.

This is the largest Powerball prize in more than six years,” Drew Svitko, chair of the Powerball Group and executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery said in a recent statement. “The jackpot is getting bigger with every ticket sold.”

Powerball is operated by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL).

In July, Live Casino also bought Mega Millions tickets for employees. The total jackpot at that drawing was $1.28 billion.

The largest lottery prize won by a single US player was a $1.537 billion Mega Millions bonanza won by a player in South Carolina in October 2018.

Staggering Jackpot

There are many Powerball and Mega Millions winners.

For instance, Timothy Schultz, who lives in Iowa, won $28 million in 1999 in the Iowa Powerball.

Back then, he worked as a clerk in an Iowa gas station. He purchased the winning ticket at the station. Now, he operates a YouTube channel which airs interviews with lottery winners.

He told Fox News Digital that tonight’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot was a “staggering amount of money.”

“I know better than anyone that it only takes one ticket to win,” Schultz added. “Your life can change in an instant.”