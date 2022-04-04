Linq Bellman Elwood Hensey Fondly Remembered by Las Vegas Colleagues

Posted on: April 4, 2022, 07:38h.

Last updated on: April 4, 2022, 08:32h.

A longtime bellman at Las Vegas’ The Linq Hotel + Experience was recalled in recent days for his friendship, kindness, and devotion to his job. Elwood Hensey, known by many work colleagues as “Fluffy,” passed away last month after a Las Vegas hit-and-run accident.

Elwood Hensey, left, a longtime bellman at The Linq, pictured above. Many loved ones and colleagues eulogized Hensey in recent weeks after he passed away in a Las Vegas hit-and-run accident. (Image: Hensey family)

Hensey, 60, worked at The Linq Hotel, formerly the Imperial Palace, for 38 years. He was eulogized for his commitment to the property’s many guests and workers.

“All of us at The LINQ and Caesars Entertainment are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Elwood Hensey,” Dan Walsh, senior vice president and general manager at The Linq, told Casino.org in a statement.

Elwood … was recognized multiple times in his career for going above and beyond in service to his guests and fellow Team Members,” Walsh added. “His loss is a hole in our team, and he will be greatly missed. Our hearts are with Elwood’s family and friends, especially his beloved son, David, and longtime partner Alicia.”

Advocate for Workers

Bethany Khan, a spokesperson at the Culinary Union, also told Casino.org that the Las Vegas-based union “mourns the loss of our union brother and shop steward Elwood Hensey.”

Elwood was a strong advocate for his coworkers. During his 38 years as a bellman at the Linq, he fought to ensure workers were treated with respect and dignity at work. Our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones during this time.”

Brian Rafferty, a fellow bellman, further recalled in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, “He took a lot of time out of his day for other people… He made everybody’s life a little better.”

Final Night

But a tragic motor vehicle accident took his life. On March 17, Elwood Hensey was crossing the intersection at Cameron Street and Harmon Avenue. That is when he was struck by a white Mercedes Benz, according to the Review-Journal. He passed away at the scene.

The driver did not stop. The motorist has not yet been identified, Las Vegas Metro police said.

Just a few hours earlier that night, Elwood Hensey asked his son, David Hensey, to give him a ride to Harry Reid International Airport. A hotel guest had forgotten his luggage.

Elwood Hensey wanted to make sure the guest got the bag before boarding a plane.

Father and son later spent a couple of hours at The Orleans casino that night. Elwood Hensey was walking back to his home when he was hit by the car.

Friends, relatives, work colleagues, and members of management at The Linq attended the recent memorial service at Palm South Jones Mortuary to remember Elwood Hensey.

He was born in Cherry Point, North Carolina on Jan. 19, 1962. He grew up in Beaufort, South Carolina, Atlanta, and Chicago. He relocated to Las Vegas in 1982.