Caesars Entertainment Casinos Sees Two Big Winners, Total Payout Over $1.5M

Posted on: April 1, 2022, 11:44h.

Last updated on: April 1, 2022, 12:51h.

The house doesn’t always win. Two players won big this week while at Caesars Entertainment properties on the Las Vegas Strip. In total, the two won more than $1.5 million.

Michael Takes celebrates at the LINQ, pictured above. He won more than $1 million while on the Strip. (Image: Caesars Entertainment)

One winner is Michael Takes, who is from Cascade, Iowa. He was playing Let It Ride at The LINQ Hotel + Experience. He won at 1 am Thursday with a mega progressive jackpot.

It paid $1,041,779, according to a company tweet. He had been playing for about 90 minutes before he won. Takes plays the game “every once in a while,” Caesars Entertainment said in a statement. Takes revealed his plans to purchase a fishing boat with some of the money. Other funds will be put toward retirement savings.

Big Poker Win at Caesars

On Wednesday night, Edward Marx of Spring, Texas, won $473,455 in a mega progressive jackpot at Caesars Palace. He was playing Pai Gow Poker.

Edward Marx, pictured above, won almost $500,000 at Caesars Palace. (Image: Caesars Entertainment)

Marx played for about three hours when he won with a seven-card straight flush. He said he plans to save his winnings.

He came to Las Vegas for a long weekend, the company statement added. He has played the same game previously. Three times he got a six-card straight flush.

Both Marx and Takes are Caesars’ Rewards members. Members receive offers for gaming and credits. There are other benefits at hotels, restaurants, entertainment venues, and retailers.

Prior Jackpots

Last month, a man who works as a painter won almost $2.4 million on a slot machine at Washington State’s Tulalip Resort Casino. That hit is reportedly a record for the tribal casino and is believed to be a record for the entire state.

Jose Lopez of Lynnwood, Wash., won $2,369,748.95 on the slot. He took a chance after his girlfriend, who was with him on the casino floor, encouraged him to take a spin, according to KCPQ, a Seattle TV station. Lopez previously won $20,000 at the casino. He frequently plays there, the report said.

The recent jackpot was won on a Golden Charms slot machine.

One California traveler won $328,655 last month while playing a slot at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport. He is one of several big winners at the airport over recent years.

The visitor was identified as William J. from Van Nuys. He chose not to reveal his last name.

He apparently was at the airport, either waiting for or exiting a flight. He decided to play a Wheel of Fortune slot machine in the B Concourse.