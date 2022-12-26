Harry Reid Airport Delays, Cancellations Continue During Holiday Travel

Posted on: December 26, 2022, 09:03h.

Last updated on: December 26, 2022, 09:03h.

Airline passengers flying to or from Las Vegas keep on facing cancelled and delayed flights. By 6 am PT Monday, there were already 68 delayed flights and 90 cancelled flights at Harry Reid International Airport, FlightAware, a flight tracking site, reported.

Flights get canceled at airport, pictured above. Cancelations and delays continue at the airport in Las Vegas and elsewhere. (Image: WABC)

The travel disruptions may impact visitors making their way to Las Vegas casinos during the holidays.

Nationally, by 9 am ET on Monday, more than 1,575 flights were canceled. Some 1,875 flights were delayed.

More disruptions are likely later today, with travelers trying to make their way home or to another location via the air despite winter weather and frigid temperatures in much of the US.

Nationally, many flights were cancelled previously over the past several days. On Sunday, there were 3,178 canceled flights and 6,870 delays, CNN reported.

On Christmas Eve, 3,487 flights were canceled nationally. Friday had 5,934 cancellations. On Thursday, there were almost 2,700 cancellations.

The airports with the most cancellations include Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Denver International Airport, Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, and Chicago Midway International Airport, according to CNN.

As the week continues, hazardous winter weather is expected to ease. Winds will lessen and temperatures will rise. That should help travelers boarding flights between now and New Year’s Day.

Still, Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the busiest days this week at some airports, CBS reported. Some travel experts warn passengers to instead take flights on Wednesday or Thursday, the report added.

Nationally, some 54 million passengers are expected to fly between last week and January 3, Hopper.com, a provider of a popular travel app, reported. That number is 20% higher than the same period last Christmas season.

Check Flight Status

When reached for comment, Joe Rajchel, a spokesman for Harry Reid Airport, told Casino.org last week that travelers should check on the status of their flight with their airline prior to arriving at the airport.

“A lot of the airlines have been proactive in talking about the winter storms and have their own methods for customers to reach out regarding rebooking or other accommodations,” Rajchel explained.

Also, travelers should have essentials on hand at the airport such as snacks, childcare items, medication, and chargers, he added.

Given the conditions, those travelers heading to Harry Reid should arrive at the airport at least two hours before the takeoff time. The airport also warned passengers to expect large crowds in terminals, heavy traffic on airport roads, and parking areas to be busy.

Tips from AAA

The AAA region which serves Las Vegas further told Casino.org there are some additional steps travelers can take given the delays and cancellations.

These include check the airline’s website or app to stay up-to-date on flight status. Also, make a final check before leaving for the airport.

Perhaps buy flight insurance. But be aware what it covers.

Also, consider booking flights with a travel advisor. Such a specialist can help if flights are delayed or canceled.

Include medications, snacks, and change of clothes in a carry-on bag as a precaution if a flight is canceled after checking baggage at the airport.