Las Vegas Strip Shooting Leaves Security Guard, Suspect Wounded

Posted on: June 15, 2022, 06:05h.

A man shot a security guard on the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday after he attempted to swipe a sweatshirt from a popular gift shop, Metro police revealed. The suspect was shot in an ensuing struggle and was apprehended by officers.

Bonanza Gift Shop, located on the Las Vegas Strip, pictured above. It was the site of a shoplifting that escalated into a shooting. Three people were injured. (Image: Sygic Travel)

A third person was injured, too, but not from gunfire. The two wounded people, including the unnamed suspect, were treated at a local hospital.

It was unclear what condition they were in as of early today (June 15). The third injured person was treated at the crime scene.

The shooting led to the closing of the northbound and southbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard South near West Sahara Avenue from the late afternoon rush hour into Tuesday evening.

The incident began before 6 pm. That is when the suspect attempted to steal a sweatshirt from Bonanza Gifts, KLAS, a local TV station, reported.

A security guard at the gift shop confronted the suspect. The suspect then shot the security guard, police said.

A struggle took place with security staff, and the suspect also was shot, police said. Initial reports did not say if the suspect accidentally shot himself or was wounded by one of the security guards, KLAS said.

The suspect was … struck with gunfire while wrestling with the security guards on the ground,” Metro Police Captain Joshua Bitsko told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Bonanza is described as the world’s largest gift shop. Founded in 1980, it has over 40,000 square feet of retail space. The gift shop was featured in a movie called “The Trust.” The 2016 film starred Nicolas Cage.

Prior Shootings

The Strip has been the scene of numerous shootings and other violent crimes in recent years. For instance, a pair of men were charged in two Las Vegas Strip homicides. One New Year’s Eve shooting was at Palace Station Casino. The other was at Fashion Show Mall. Both were in parking garages.

The suspects were identified as Jordan Ruby, 18, and Jesani Carter, 20.

Their cases are pending in local court.

Not Guilty Pleas

They both pled not guilty to the charges. They are charged with 13 counts including two counts of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, attempted robbery, and several conspiracy charges, KLAS said. The two California men could face the death penalty if convicted.

The defendants allegedly murdered Clarice Yamaguchi, 66, of Hawaii, in the parking garage at the Fashion Show Mall. They had attempted to rob the woman and her husband, police said. But she refused to give the bandits any of her money and was shot at the garage. She died at the crime scene.

The duo also allegedly murdered Hyu Sup Um, 60, at the Palace Station parking garage, KLAS said. That victim was also shot, and later died at University Medical Center. The motive in that incident was robbery, police said. But the bandits were unable to steal money from Um.

In a third incident, a casino employee was shot at but not wounded in still another attempted robbery involving the defendants. That incident occurred on Dec. 31 in the Sahara Las Vegas parking garage, police said.