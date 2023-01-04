Las Vegas Strip Shooting Leaves One Victim Dead, Shooter at Large

Posted on: January 4, 2023, 04:00h.

Last updated on: January 4, 2023, 04:00h.

One man died after an argument escalated into a shooting west of The Strat Hotel, Casino & SkyPod, located on the Las Vegas Strip, on Tuesday night. It is believed to be an isolated crime.

The Strat Hotel, Casino & SkyPod, pictured above. A deadly shooting took place near the casino. (Image: KLAS)

The deadly shooting occurred in the 200 block of West Baltimore Avenue. That is near Las Vegas Boulevard, very close to The Strat.

The dispute apparently started in a parking lot at an apartment complex. Several people were involved in the argument. Police did not say what it was over.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers were notified at about 7:30 pm that gunshots had been heard.

As officers arrived, an unnamed female eyewitness altered police her friend was wounded, KLAS, a local TV station, reported.

The woman took officers to the fallen man. EMTs responded, but the victim passed away in the lot.

The death initially was being investigated as a homicide.

Police did not say if they have identified a suspect. As of Tuesday night, no arrest was made in the case.

It is likely the deceased victim will be given an autopsy. The unnamed person, who was described as being in his 30s, will be named, and the cause and type of death will be identified by the local coroner’s office.

Several shots were fired during the incident, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. But only one person was wounded, LVMPD Lt. Robert Price told KVVU, a local TV station.

Police searched the area for eyewitnesses and evidence. Officers spoke to several witnesses, the Review-Journal said.

Initially, police heard conflicting statements from the witnesses, the report said.

Officers also likely viewed surveillance video from nearby buildings.

Other Strat-Linked Crime

Other crimes have taken place at or near The Strat. For instance, last month Lavontae Stuckey, 19, agreed to plead guilty to false imprisonment for a July 9, 2022 kidnapping of a sex worker, the Review-Journal reported.

Originally, he was charged with second-degree kidnapping for the July incident.

He allegedly abducted that woman at The Strat parking garage. He forced her to perform oral sex on him while in his car, the Review-Journal said. He pretended to have a firearm, police said.

In December, Stuckey allegedly sexually assaulted a different suspected sex worker in Las Vegas’s Orleans Hotel & Casino parking garage.

Also, a one-time baccarat dealer at The Strat casino appeared in court last May for allegedly cheating at the Las Vegas venue. She denied any wrongdoing.

She was booked on a cheating in a gambling establishment charge. After being placed in jail, the suspect, identified as Ying Yu, was released from custody following a court appearance.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board suspected Yu may have been “dumping,” KLAS reported. That is a method by a dealer “to fraudulently benefit the player,” court documents explained.

Strat Jumper

In September 2021, a man jumped from the Strat Hotel. He died from an apparent suicide, according to the Clark County Coroner’s office.

He was a 30-year-old resident of Henderson, Nev. Metro police did not provide a reason for him jumping.

It appears he landed near a ground-level entranceway close to a sidewalk along Las Vegas Boulevard, according to Vital Vegas.