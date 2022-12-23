Las Vegas Sex Assault of Sex Worker at Hotel Leads to Teenager’s Arrest

December 22, 2022

Last updated on: December 22, 2022, 08:24h.

A 19-year-old was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a suspected sex worker in Las Vegas’s Orleans Hotel & Casino parking garage last week.

Las Vegas’s Orleans Hotel & Casino, pictured above. A man was charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a sex worker at the hotel’s garage. (Image: Boyd Gaming)

Lavontae Stuckey, 19, is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting the woman on Dec. 15. He claimed to have a firearm during the incident, but it later was revealed he had no weapon, police said.

He was charged with sexual assault, second-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, and sex trafficking of an adult, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Wednesday.

The assault took place in his car which was parked on the garage’s second floor, the report added.

He also claimed to the woman that he was a pimp and Stuckey told her she must work for him, the Review-Journal said.

Following his arrest, he was booked at the Clark County Detention Center. He was being held on $100,000 bail.

Asked For ‘Date’

The incident began when Stuckey drove up to the would-be victim and other sex workers. He allegedly asked the woman for a date, which typically means sex in exchange for money, given their profession.

The woman entered his car and he said he would pay $100 for oral sex, police said.

Once he parked the car, both went into the back seat. But then he refused to pay. He still wanted the sex act and wanted to see her naked, police said.

He claimed to be a pimp and told the woman she would now work for him and would live with him at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the report said.

Threatened to Shoot

Stuckey allegedly warned he would shoot the woman if she did not follow his orders.

The woman attempted to flee the car. But he had locked the doors. Eventually, she complied with his threats and the two had sex, police said.

Stuckey also allegedly ordered her to transfer money from her cell phone to him via an app. When she told him she had just $6, he tried to steal the money from her purse, police said.

Later, Stuckey agreed to drive the woman to a Chevron gas station. She told him she wanted to drop off her cell phone to a friend there.

But instead, she locked herself in a restroom at the station and phoned a friend to say she was sexually assaulted.

She thought the friend had come to the restroom and when hearing someone knocking on the door, she opened it.

But rather it being her friend, it was Stuckey.

Then, a gas station employee, the woman and another person at the station phoned police. Stuckey also called police.

The woman later was treated at University Medical Center. While there, she was given a sexual assault exam by a nurse, police said.

Stuckey told police he picked up the woman at the Orleans. He did not pay her for the oral sex, he told cops.

The Orleans is located on West Tropicana Avenue. It is about two miles from the Las Vegas Strip.

Prior Similar Arrest

About three weeks before his recent arrest, Stuckey agreed to plead guilty to false imprisonment for a July 9 kidnapping of another sex worker, the Review-Journal said. Originally, he was charged with second-degree kidnapping for the July incident.

He allegedly abducted that woman at the Strat parking garage. He forced her to perform oral sex on him while in his car, the Review-Journal said.

In that incident he also pretended to have a firearm, police said.