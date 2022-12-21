Las Vegas Strip Shooter Avoids Prison Time, Victim Was Good Samaritan

Posted on: December 21, 2022, 04:12h.

Last updated on: December 21, 2022, 05:30h.

A Las Vegas teenager who wounded a man last year on the Las Vegas Strip has avoided going to prison, thanks to a local judge.

The Las Vegas Strip at night, pictured above. A teen who shot a man on the Strip was given probation by a local judge. (Image: Tripadvisor)

Joshua Estrada was given 28 to 72 months of probation on Tuesday instead of jail time, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Estrada was charged with attempted murder, battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, according to news reports. If found guilty, he could have been sentenced to many years in prison.

In an apparent deal, the 18-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a deadly weapon as an adult.

Prone to Violence

In announcing the sentence, District Judge Tara Clark Newberry said Estrada must report to counseling. The defendant has a tendency to commit acts of violence, prosecutors said.

He also cannot use firearms and must stay away from street gangs, the Review-Journal said.

I’ll give you one chance on probation — one,” Newberry told Estrada. “This is not juvenile probation.”

He also must take some form of adult education or get training for a job.

If Estrada violates the terms of his probation, he may be sentenced to prison.

Changing His Ways

John Turco, a Las Vegas-based criminal defense lawyer who represented Estrada, said his client performed 200 hours of community service at a boxing center, the report said. He also is employed by a construction company.

He is changing his ways and he has nothing but potential going,” Turco told the judge prior to the sentencing.

The shooting took place on Nov. 7, 2021, outside a CVS pharmacy.

The victim was shot in the abdomen. The injuries since have healed, Deputy District Attorney Rachel O’Halloran was quoted by the Review-Journal. The victim did not become paralyzed from the shooting, as originally reported by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Initially, it was believed that a “bullet struck his spinal cord, depriving him from the use of his legs, which medical personnel are not sure he will be able to recover from,” according to an earlier police report.

The incident took place during a fight. The victim was a good Samaritan who tried to break up the fight.

He approached a group that was involved in a verbal and physical altercation,” police said in the arrest report. “(He) attempted to calm the persons involved down and when he turned around, he was shot.”

The Strip has seen numerous violent incidents in recent weeks.

Incompetent to Stand Trial

Earlier this month, accused slasher Yoni Barrios was ruled to be mentally incompetent to stand trial for multiple stabbings on the Las Vegas Strip, according to news reports.

The 32-year-old man allegedly killed two victims and wounded six others on the Strip on October 6. Barrios faced two charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

Now, instead of facing a criminal trial, he is to be sent to a Nevada psychiatric facility, KTNV, a local TV station, reported.

He could have faced the death penalty if his case had moved forward.