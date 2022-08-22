The Cosmopolitan Is Site of Rolex Watch Theft From Hotel Room

August 22, 2022

Last updated on: August 22, 2022, 06:45h.

A woman who allegedly stole a $35,000 watch from a man in a room at The Cosmopolitan was arrested last week. She also was charged in two separate, similar luxury watch theft cases.

Deonna McCray in a mug shot, pictured above. She allegedly stole a luxury watch from a room at a Las Vegas hotel-casino. (Image: LVMPD)

Deonna McCray, 32, of Los Angeles, was charged with grand larceny and burglary for last Monday’s theft of the Rolex Daytona, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The latest incident took place on June 21.

The incident began when the man was on The Cosmopolitan’s casino’s gaming floor. Two women came up to him. One of them was McCray. The man suspected the two were prostitutes.

When the women told him they were tired and hungry, the man gave him the key to his hotel room. But he claimed he did not have sex with them.

When he got up to his room, the women were there. He ordered room service for food.

The next morning, he awoke. One of the women left. His watch was missing. The second woman claimed she played no role in the watch theft.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers were contacted. They identified the thief as McCray after interviewing the second woman, the man, and reviewing surveillance video.

Previously, McCray allegedly stole a $20,000 Rolex and cash in a different incident, the Review-Journal said. In a separate incident, she also allegedly stole a luxury Bulova watch, as well as about $35,000 in cash, the report added. Both incidents took place in Las Vegas.

There have been numerous other arrests for stolen luxury watches from men staying at Las Vegas casinos.

Man Drugged, Watch Stolen

Last month, two women allegedly forcefully poured a liquid down the throat of a man staying at the Encore Las Vegas.

He got dizzy, and when he awoke, he found his $60K watch, $1,500 in casino chips, and a credit card were stolen, police recently revealed.

One of the suspects, Danette Colbert, 45, whose last known address was New Orleans, was booked for the incident.

She was charged with grand larceny of more than $25,000 and administering a drug to aid in committing a felony, the Review-Journal reported. She has a prior similar charge pending.

The next morning, he realized his Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch was stolen, as were the other items. He checked the balance on his credit card. The man found that recent charges were made. He did not make them.

Also, in June, cops revealed an alleged prostitute swiped a Patek Philippe watch from a man at a Las Vegas Strip hotel. The watch was valued at about $100,000. The man believes he was drugged by the suspect.

The woman, later identified as Sarah Richards, 32, of Las Vegas, was spotted later by an undercover LVMPD officer at a different Strip hotel. She began speaking about prostitution to him, police said.

Based on her conversation, she was charged with prostitution-related counts, according to KLAS, a local TV station. She also was charged with burglary and grand larceny for the watch theft, KLAS added.

The owner of the watch claimed Richards first met him in the hotel’s bar. The two then went up to his hotel room. Richards told him she needed “help with money,” the man later told cops.

He claimed to police he gave her $1,000. He eventually fell asleep in the room. A few hours later, he awoke and found his watch missing from his wrist.

Police did not name the two Strip hotels.

Another Luxury Watch Swiped

In May, another Patek Phillipe watch, with an estimated value of $50,000 — and $50,500 in cash — were stolen from a room at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas.

The suspect was identified as Anniajah Pratt, 23. She was charged with grand larceny, KVVU, another local TV station, reported.

The cash and watch belonged to a man staying at the Encore. He apparently invited the woman to his hotel room after hanging out at a casino bar earlier that night.