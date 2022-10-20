Las Vegas Strip Run Honors Fallen LVMPD Officer Truong Thai

Posted on: October 20, 2022, 08:42h.

Last updated on: October 20, 2022, 12:44h.

A local 10-year-old girl holding a US flag led over 20 Las Vegas officers and others on a one-mile run on the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday to bring honor to a fallen police officer. Truong Thai lost his life last week in the line of duty.

LVMPD Officer Truong Thai, pictured above. He lost his life last week in the line of duty. A run was held in his honor this week on the Las Vegas Strip. (Image: LVMPD)

Theresa Ann Babcock, a Las Vegas fifth grader, who was at the front of the run, said Thai was a “great hero.”

I want to make sure that the family knew that the officer will never be forgotten,” she explained to KTNV, a local TV station, on why she took part. “I really feel sad that he died, but I also feel happy that he got to serve our country.”

The participants ran from the Excalibur Hotel & Casino parking lot to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) South Central Area Command Station. The run lasted about 12 minutes, but it gave the runners and onlookers time to mourn and appreciate Thai’s years of service.

For six years, Babcock has raised money for officers who were injured or killed in the line of duty. She has taken part in charitable lemonade stands and runs. Her father, Robert Babcock, is a director of Running 4 Heroes, which helped to organize Wednesday’s run.

He noted the fallen officers for whom his daughter has run.

“She’s ran for Charles Hartfield, Chad Parque, some officers that have passed here locally. But this one’s more special because Thai trained a lot of these officers,” Robert Babcock told KLAS, another local TV station.

Niece Says Family Overwhelmed by Support

Among those taking part in Wednesday’s run was Truong Thai’s niece, Janet Thai.

“We’re overwhelmed, speechless even,” Thai told KLAS upon seeing the runners taking part in the event. “It really makes us feel quite honored to be among family during this time. We’re just so grateful and it’s so hard to say thank you. Every time I see any Metro officer, our family just wants to hug each and every single one. I know they’re feeling the loss just as much as we are.”

Her family will be getting the flag carried by Theresa Ann Babcock during Wednesday’s run. A handwritten note will be included, too.

On October 13, while at a crime scene near the Strip, Thai, 49, was wounded in the torso after a bullet penetrated a protective vest. He was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting took place during a domestic disturbance near the 800 block on East Flamingo Road near University Center Drive. The suspect fired shots at Thai and another Metro officer, Ryan Gillihan, police said. Both officers fired back.

A suspect was arrested and remains in custody.

Visitation, Funeral Scheduled

A public visitation in memory of Thai will take place between 5-8 p.m. on October 27 at the King David Memorial Chapel, 2697 E Eldorado Lane in Las Vegas. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on October 28 at Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive, in Henderson, Nev.

The Injured Police Officers Fund continues to ask for donations in honor of Thai. The money raised by that effort will go to the Thai family.