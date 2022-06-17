Las Vegas Beating Victim Remains Hospitalized After May Assault Near Strip

Posted on: June 17, 2022, 08:52h.

Last updated on: June 17, 2022, 09:00h.

A month after a violent attack near the Las Vegas Strip, the victim remains in intensive care at a local hospital. His identity is still unknown. A suspect was charged this week.

Phillip Gaines, in a mug shot, pictured above. He was charged in a brutal beating near the Las Vegas Strip. He claims he is innocent. (Image: LVMPD)

His extensive injuries include a cracked skull, punctured lung, and bleeding from the brain, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported based on information from local cops. He remains “intubated in intensive care” at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police revealed. He never regained consciousness.

The May 18 assault took place on a sidewalk near the intersection of Joe W. Brown Drive and Sahara Avenue. Many casinos are located nearby, such as the Sahara Las Vegas.

Victim Kicked, Beaten by Rocks

This week, Phillip Gaines, 34, was charged with attempted murder and battery with use of a deadly weapon for the beating.

Gaines allegedly repeatedly struck the victim in the head with rocks and stomped on the defenseless man’s head. When Gaines walked away, he had a smile on his face, witnesses claimed to cops.

Gaines remained in custody today at the Clark County Detention Center. Bail was not set. He is scheduled to appear in local court on Monday.

Gaines was questioned initially after cops found him in the Sahara Avenue neighborhood the day after the assault. The suspect’s description provided by witnesses was similar to Gaines’ appearance, police said. A surveillance camera photo of the suspect was also similar to Gaines, police said.

An eyewitness identified Gaines as the suspect in a photo lineup, police said. Gaines was not arrested until after the lineup.

Gaines maintains his innocence, cops revealed.

If convicted, he could face decades in prison. He has yet to enter a plea in court.

Recent Strip Violence

Recently, a woman accused of wounding a security guard after a shoplifting at Las Vegas Strip’s Bonanza Gift Shop was charged with attempted murder. The guard suffered a critical wound. The suspect also accidentally shot herself during a struggle on Tuesday.

In addition to attempted murder, Mercedes Cage, 35, of California, is charged with battery with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a gun into an occupied structure, and damaging a vehicle, the Review-Journal said.

She remained in custody as of late Thursday at the Clark County Detention Center, according to online jail records. Bail was set at $200,000. She is likely to appear in local court on Monday.

The unnamed guard was listed in critical condition at University Medical Center early this week. A second guard was injured, too.