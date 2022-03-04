Las Vegas Strip Hauler Parade Kicks Off NASCAR Weekend in Las Vegas

Posted on: March 4, 2022, 06:59h.

Last updated on: March 4, 2022, 06:59h.

A caravan of 18-wheelers once again traveled on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday to launch the annual local NASCAR Weekend. Last year, it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A yellow big rig was among the dozens of 18-wheelers taking part in Thursday’s Hauler Parade on the Las Vegas Strip. The vehicles carried race cars to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for NASCAR events this weekend. (Image: KTNV)

Known as the Hauler Parade, approximately 40 rigs took part. They carried race cars and related equipment.

The NASCAR weekend events started at South Point Hotel Casino & Spa. The 18-wheelers then traveled on Las Vegas Boulevard making their way to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) where Sunday’s headliner race will be held.

We’re so excited to bring the Hauler Parade back,” LVMS President Chris Powell told KSNV, a local TV station. “It’s quite a thrill to see the beautifully wrapped NASCAR haulers take over the Las Vegas Strip.”

Pennzoil 400 on Sunday

The main NASCAR event this weekend is Sunday’s 25th annual Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube NASCAR Cup Series Race. It kicks off at 12:30 pm. Among those competing are Daniel Hemric and Kyle Busch.

Other NASACR events this weekend include Friday’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race. Also, on Saturday there will be the Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race.

Busch, whose hometown is Las Vegas, will take part in both Friday’s and Sunday’s races. He will drive his own KBM Motorsports Toyota Tundra in Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice 200.

Busch also is looking to get his second Cup Series win at LVMS in the Pennzoil 400. He is the only driver to ever win in all three major series at LVMS.

Also, Hemric, the reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, will take part in Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 and Sunday’s Pennzoil 400.

Country singer Tiera Kennedy of Alabama was selected to perform the national anthem prior to Sunday’s auto race. Country music group Midland will perform before the Pennzoil 400 begins. Midland’s favorite songs include “Drinkin’ Problem” and “Burn Out.”

Former NFL star Marcus Allen is the grand marshal for the race. He will let drivers know when to start their engines.

The running back played 16 seasons with the Los Angeles Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. Earlier, he played for USC and was awarded the Heisman Trophy.

NASCAR Weekend Fuels Local Economy

Research from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) revealed the 2019 race delivered a roughly $166 million economic impact on Southern Nevada. More than 100,000 fans typically descend on the region for the three-day event. Las Vegas visitor volume began its COVID-19 recovery last year.