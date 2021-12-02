South Korea Brings Back Travel Quarantine Regulations Over Omicron Fears

Posted on: December 2, 2021, 10:37h.

Last updated on: December 2, 2021, 10:37h.

South Korea is being forced to bring back travel quarantine requirements. The rules cover everyone, including South Korean nationals, and are effective for all arrivals occurring between 12 AM on December 3 to 12 AM on December 17.

South Koreans being tested for COVID-19. The country had reduced the number of new cases to zero, but is seeing a return that could threaten its casinos again. (Image: Forbes)

The 10-day quarantine requirement is being put in place as the latest COVID-19 variant, Omicron, begins to be reported in the country. As of yesterday, there were five reported cases. Two were reported to be a fully vaccinated couple from Nigeria. The other three were two family members and a friend.

All travelers will be subject to nationwide quarantine upon arrival, regardless of their status. KDCA stated that exceptions may be made in certain cases. Among these are people who arrive to perform public duties or attend the funeral of a relative.

We’re on a bumpy path toward a phased recovery of normalcy, and risks from the new Omicron variant are rising,” President Moon Jae-in stated Wednesday.

All foreign nationals entering the country must be tested four times for COVID-19 while in quarantine. Temporary living facilities will be used to quarantine short-stay foreign nationals. Foreign nationals staying for longer periods and South Korean citizens will be required to remain at their residence.

Additionally, travel from South Africa, Nigeria and several other countries has been restricted until further notice.

Jeju Suffers a Setback

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) announced Wednesday that the new quarantine rules will be in effect nationwide, including for Jeju Island. This semi-autonomous region has specific regulations for foreigner-only casino operators that are tailored specifically to its needs.

Jeju Shinhwa World, a local resort, recently welcomed a group of international travelers from Singapore. It was the first time in almost two years that international visitors had been allowed. That was this past weekend, and the return of the quarantine could be problematic in the short term.

Jeju’s old visa-on-arrival scheme, which allowed eligible foreign nationals to enter directly into the area without having to stop on the South Korean continental mainland, was suspended in February of last year.

It was reported last month that the local government sought permission from the national authorities to relaunch this program. However, permission was reportedly still being obtained. With the new quarantine in place, it’s unlikely approval will be given.

New COVID-19 Spikes Arriving in the Country

South Korea saw 5,266 new COVID-19-related cases on Wednesday, according to the KDCA. This is a new daily high and brings the total number of confirmed cases to 457,612, with 3,705 deaths.

The number of new cases was greater than what was reported only a day earlier. For the first time, South Korea surpassed 5,000 on Tuesday.

Nearly 92% of adults in the country have been vaccinated. The focus now is on children and booster programs. Experts warn that there could be more cases due to the possible spread of the more transmissible Omicron variant.