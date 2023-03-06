Las Vegas Police Shoot Woman 16 Times During Robbery, Remains in Critical Condition — Video

Posted on: March 6, 2023, 03:11h.

Last updated on: March 6, 2023, 05:20h.

The armed woman repeatedly shot sixteen times by Las Vegas police last Wednesday near the Galleria at Sunset Mall in Henderson, Nev., remains hospitalized in critical condition. She was identified as Lorraine Alvarado, 31. Metro police released details on the incident on Monday.

Lorraine Alvarado’s mug shot is displayed on a television monitor during a police press conference. Two police officers shot her 16 times during a confrontation. (Image: 8newsnow)

Alvarado had a 9 mm handgun in her hand, as Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers repeatedly ordered her to drop the weapon, police said. She allegedly kept it aimed at officers. Two police officers then shot her a total of 16 times. She never fired a bullet during the confrontation, according to police.

Alvarado allegedly took part in a robbery of a business near West Sahara Avenue with two other women shortly before the shooting. She fled in a stolen Mercedes-Benz that was being pursued at a high rate of speed by cops. The car later crashed into another vehicle on Stephanie Street.

Alvarado was a passenger in the car and darted out of the vehicle, then began running.

One of the LVMPD officers chasing her ordered Alvarado to get rid of the gun in her hand. Still holding the firearm, she turned toward two officers, the video revealed. Officer Justin Garcia, 26, and Officer Jacob Barr, 29, discharged their weapons.

Police also released a body cam video of the shooting today. Viewer discretion is advised.









Officer Put on Leave

As is routine in an LVMPD-involved shooting, officers Garcia and Barr were placed on paid administrative leave. Local officials will review the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is the first officer-involved shooting in 2023.

Prior Charges

Alvarado remains at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Details on her wounds were not available.

She was charged with robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, owing or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person (two counts), and resisting a public officer with a firearm (two counts).

Alvarado has a prior criminal record and was charged last month with theft. She got a plea deal and was subsequently released, Seebock said. Previously, she was convicted for burglary in 2018, robbery with a deadly weapon in 2016, robbery in 2011, and conspiracy to commit robbery in 2011, Seebock revealed.

This story is still developing. Casino.org will continue to update this article.