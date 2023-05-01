Las Vegas Crime Round Up: Horseshoe Las Vegas Hotel Fire Leads to Injuries

Some guests at the Horseshoe Las Vegas hotel suffered injuries after a fire broke out Friday night on the property’s 19th floor.

The Horseshoe Las Vegas hotel, pictured above. Some guests suffered injuries in a fire there. (Image: KLAS)

Victims were treated at the hotel. None needed to be transported to a hospital, Las Vegas TV station KTNV reported.

Portions of Las Vegas Boulevard were temporarily closed to allow firefighters to battle the blaze.

Sprinklers were activated which kept the fire contained to a small area, and crews extinguished the remainder of the burning material,” Clark County Fire Deputy Chief Billy Samuels said in a statement quoted by KTNV.

No firefighters were injured. Seventy-six firefighters — or more – responded to the hotel. Some 20 fire vehicles were driven to the Horseshoe Las Vegas, too.

As of this weekend, fire officials were still searching for the cause of the fire. No damage estimate was immediately available.

Suspected Prostitute Arrested for Alleged Theft at Tropicana

A woman was arrested last week for the theft of $103,000 from a man staying in a hotel room at the Tropicana Las Vegas on April 9.

She was identified as Savannah Cisneros, and was charged Wednesday with grand larceny.

The man won about $103K at the MGM Grand Las Vegas casino and brought it with him to the Tropicana.

Cisneros was first introduced to the man by a third person as they watched a boxing match at the MGM Grand.

The would-be victim later texted Cisneros to meet him at a bar. They then went to the Tropicana hotel because the MGM Grand didn’t have empty rooms.

When the man was taking a shower in his room, Cisneros fled the room with a cash-filled duffel bag, police said. She was wearing just her underwear when she left the hotel room, Las Vegas TV station KLAS reported.

The man, reportedly wearing no clothes at the time, went outside the room to look for the suspect. But she already had fled from the hotel.

Cisneros is scheduled to appear in local court on June 1. She has been charged previously for trespassing at other Las Vegas Strip casino-hotels, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

50 Pounds of Meth Seized in Vegas Hotel

A man was arrested last Wednesday after some 50 pounds of methamphetamine (meth) was located by authorities in a room at an unnamed Las Vegas hotel.

Manuel Efrain Manzanares, 26, of Salinas, Calif., was charged for drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and conspiracy.

He was in a car parked in a lot when he was apprehended. In the car, authorities located a handgun, suspected cocaine, and information which led authorities to locate the meth in the hotel room.

The suspected meth was stored in two duffle bags in the room, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

The incident was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Downtown Vegas Sees Increased Patrols

Marshals from the city of Las Vegas have made 52 arrests and issued 115 citations in the downtown area since January. In total, the marshals responded to 588 calls.

The charges include narcotics violations, weapons counts, and arresting a suspect on a murder charge, according to Las Vegas TV station KLAS.

The 10 marshals are on patrol in the area stretching from Fremont Street to the Strat Hotel. They typically are on patrol between 4 p.m. and 2 a.m. and monitor an area popular with tourists.

The selective enforcement operation is undertaken by the “FLEX” Team.

In addition, authorities earlier this year also launched an anti-crime initiative called “Operation SAFER.” The acronym stands for Stronger Alliance for Enforcement and Relationships.

Also, a new Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) substation will open in downtown Las Vegas later this year.