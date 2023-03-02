Las Vegas Crime Roundup: Missing Cat Found in Excalibur, Mandalay Bay Fire Evacuation

A grey and black cat who spent six days alone in an Excalibur Hotel and Casino guest room has been reunited with his owners. The saga has gotten national attention after a TikTok video was viewed over a million times.

A 2020 aerial view of Excalibur. The hotel was the recent scene of an unusual discovery. (Image: KSNV)

The owners visited the Las Vegas Strip hotel last month with the cat and thought he escaped from the room. The visitors checked out, still worried about what had happened to their beloved pet.

Shortly after, two new guests, Lindsey and Arthur Sanders, checked into the same room. During their three-night stay, they were awoken at about 4 a.m. by what Lindsey described as “weird sounds.” That’s when they spotted the cat. He was friendly and let Lindsey pet him. The couple then called security.

As it turns out, the cat was lucky to discover the Sanders. Lindsey and her husband are veterinarians in California and were in Las Vegas for a veterinarian convention.

The two guards who responded to the call were quite amused by the unusual find. But on their arrival, the cat retreated to his hiding place: a small space under the bathroom sink. Security guards had to dismantle it so Arthur could reach the cat.

The cat probably went without food for six days. He was quiet before being discovered. There were only a few small hints about his hidden presents. The couple found a Vitamin E bottle lying empty on the bathroom floor. There was also urine in the shower.

Eventually, animal control staff arrived at the hotel, picked up the cat, and kept him until the owners could arrange transportation. The owners and the cat have since reunited.

“This was a happy ending,” Lindsey said in the video. “He was not thrown outside. He was not just taken to the pound.”

Mandalay Bay Fire Leads to Evacuation

Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay resort was forced to evacuate two hotel floors on Wednesday night after a small fire broke out. The fire was located at the top of a stairway shaft on the roof.

Guests on the floors were told to evacuate their rooms. Clark County firefighters arrived at about 11 p.m.

The fire was extinguished, and the guests were soon allowed to return to their rooms. There were no injuries and it was unclear why the fire broke out.

Henderson’s Galleria Mall Crime

Officers shot an armed woman on Wednesday night after police chased her and another suspect near Henderson, Nev.’s Galleria at Sunset mall. The incident began when Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers tried to stop a stolen car near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road.

The car sped away, eventually crashing into another vehicle near West Sunset Road and North Stephanie Street. One of the car’s occupants exited the vehicle and tried to flee. She was holding a gun and was shot by police.

She was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition as of Wednesday night. The wounded woman and the other car occupant were injured during the crash. The stolen car was used during a robbery, police said. No officers were injured.

Chasing Horse Pleads Not Guilty to Nevada Charges

Nathan Chasing Horse pleaded not guilty in Clark County District Court on Wednesday morning to sexual assault and other charges. About two dozen supporters of the one-time actor and reputed cult leader showed up at the Las Vegas courtroom.

The 46-year-old was indicted last week on 10 counts of sexual assault of a minor under 16, six counts of sexual assault, and a count of open and gross lewdness, first-degree kidnapping of a child, and trafficking a controlled substance.

His trial is likely to begin in April. Since he was arrested on January 31 at his North Las Vegas residence, Chasing Horse remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. His bail was set at $300K.

Chasing Horse is said to be the leader of The Circle, an alleged cult. Prosecutors claimed he used his influence over young girls to groom them as his future wives.

He also has charges pending in Canada and Montana, as well as charges in Nevada federal court.