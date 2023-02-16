Las Vegas Male Revue Lands Unique Reality TV Series

Posted on: February 15, 2023, 09:46h.

Last updated on: February 16, 2023, 01:37h.

After over 20 years on the Strip, the longest-running male revue in the history of Las Vegas has snagged itself its own reality TV show. HGTV has green-lighted Flip the Strip, starring the naughty blokes from Thunder From Down Under at the Excalibur.

Liam Black stars in Thunder From Down Under’ at the Excalibur, and in an upcoming HGTV reality series about his side gig. (Image: Thunder From Down Under)

Las Vegas male revues have been the subject of TV shows before. American Storm — which played the Riviera, Planet Hollywood, and the Plaza — formed from the finalists of VH1’s Strip Search reality series. And HBO’s Finding Magic Mike series was based on the Sahara show, Magic Mike Live, which was based on the HBO movie Magic Mike. (Did you get that?)

But it’s not what the performers in Australia’s Thunder from Down Under do every night on stage at the Excalibur that HGTV found interesting enough to document. It’s their day jobs.

Flip the Strip will focus on the sweat that Liam Black, Ben Cleary, Dan Paterson, and Malik Wills-Martin put into their work as home renovators around Las Vegas.

“The minute we found out that these guys were working as renovators by day, we knew we had to put them on HGTV,” said Loren Ruch, the network’s head of content said in a statement. “These charismatic performers will use their unique combination of home renovation experience and problem-solving skills to create stunning spaces for their clients with signature ostentatious Las Vegas flare.”

The show’s male dancers — who hail either from Australia or New Zealand — will be shown working for clients of Kelly Stone Interiors.

It’s not clear whether the members actually work for the Las Vegas-based company in real life. Considering the track record that most reality shows have with representing reality, it’s a good bet that they don’t. However, no immediate answer is forthcoming because HGTV has apparently forced all the show’s stars to sign non-disclosure agreements.

“I wish I could answer questions, but I can’t,” Kelly Stone told Casino.org.

Produced by Den of Thieves Productions, Inc and Fourward, Flip the Strip has a six-episode commitment beginning late this summer.

Thunder from Down Under has been featured at Excalibur since 2002, performing for a year before that at the New Frontier. The male revue features “chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines, cheeky humor, and boy-next-door charm” and is the “ultimate bachelorette party, divorce party, and girls’ night out destination,” the hotel-casino’s website declares.