Las Vegas Firefighter Arrested in Planet Hollywood Sex-Trafficking Sting

Posted on: February 16, 2022, 02:10h.

Last updated on: February 16, 2022, 02:22h.

A Las Vegas firefighter who allegedly moonlighted as a pimp is facing a felony charge of pandering. That’s after he tried to recruit an undercover female police detective to be his “b*tch.”

Treyveon Evans, above, was a school bus driver before he joined the Clark County Fire Department. (Image: LVMPD)

Treyveon Denzel Evans was detained Feb. 4 at Planet Hollywood after delivering his career advice to the detective, who is referred to in the arrest report only as “VUCE 004.”

VUCE 004 hit Planet Hollywood “dressed in a manner to make a reasonable person believe she was a person engaging in prostitution,” according to the report. She was part of a preemptive operation to counter an expected rise in human trafficking as visitors flocked into Las Vegas for the NFL Pro Bowl and NHL All-Star Game that weekend.

Las Vegas is one of the top destinations in the US for sex-trafficking, according to the US government, with an estimated 5,600 victims across Nevada. In 2020, Metro police found 123 victims in the city who were under 18-years-old.

Trick-Rolling Pointers

Police said Evans was dancing on the casino floor when VUCE 004 caught his eye, and he made a beeline for the undercover operative.

VUCE 004 told Evans she was a “working girl looking and trying to hustle.” The Clark County Fire Department firefighter told her she now worked for him. He said the Las Vegas Strip was a good place to find clients, and because he was a Las Vegas native he had “hook ups” who would be willing to pay her good money for her services.

With his help the woman would make $1,500 per night and his cut of this would be $500, Evans explained.

He also told her how to “trick roll,” or steal from clients.

Evans explained if the trick passed out, she must go through everything, to include their pockets and take their valuables,” claims the arrest report.

Evans said he would take VUCE 004 to Los Angeles the following weekend to earn money at the Super Bowl.

Ex-School Bus Driver

According to 8NewsNow, Evans joined the Fire Department in June 2020. Previously, he was a school bus driver, but the Clark County School District declined to tell 8NewsNow exactly which routes he drove.

He is currently on leave from the Fire Department without pay, pending the outcome of the case.

He is due in court next month.

Prostitution in Nevada

It’s a common myth that prostitution is legal in Las Vegas because it’s permitted in licensed brothels in other parts of Nevada. Under Nevada law, only counties with populations under 700,000 are permitted to license prostitution, which precludes Clark County and the City of Las Vegas.

Across the state, it remains illegal to engage in prostitution outside a licensed venue, to encourage others to become prostitutes, and to live off the proceeds of prostitution. It is also illegal to solicit prostitution outside of a legal brothel.

Nevertheless, the world’s oldest profession is common in Las Vegas, as is “trick-rolling.” Theft by prostitutes is almost certainly underreported. That’s because victims are unwilling to go to the police as they themselves have broken the law.