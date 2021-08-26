Las Vegas DA Reviewing Deadly Shooting at Strip Motel, Suspect Apprehended

August 26, 2021

Last updated on: August 26, 2021, 01:21h.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson is continuing to review the recent fatal shooting of a man in a Las Vegas Strip motel. It is the latest violent crime to take place in or near the gaming property corridor.

Bryan Contreras, shown in a mug shot. He was recently apprehended after the shooting death of a man in a Las Vegas Strip motel room. (Image: LVMPD)

The shooting took place in a located in the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Four Seasons Drive on Monday. The name of the motel was not released by Metro police.

The victim was identified as Jesse Poncelet, 32. His death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy by the Clark County coroner’s office. According to the autopsy, Poncelet died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The man charged with the shooting is Bryan Contreras, 31. While the two men were in the hotel room, Contreras’ gun was discharged and a bullet wounded Poncelet, according to police.

EMTs rushed Poncelet to University Medical Center at about 1 am but he was declared dead at the hospital.

Contreras is charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. If convicted, he could face up to six years in prison and be fined up to $5,000. Other charges could be brought against Contreras.

Contreras was being held in the Clark County Detention Center earlier this week.

Metro Ups Police Presence

Several violent crimes, including homicides, have taken place on or near the Las Vegas Strip over the past year.

In response, Metro cops increased patrols on the Strip and in nearby tourist areas, twice. Last year, a surge in shootings, stabbings, and fights prompted Metro to launch a selective enforcement initiative called “Operation Persistent Pressure.” A second version was launched this year.

Also, earlier this month, police officers increased their permanent presence on the Strip by adding a kiosk at the site of the newly-opened Resorts World Las Vegas.

Vegas Murder-Suicide

Earlier this month, two women were found shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide in a guest room at Las Vegas’ Palms Place Hotel & Spa, part of the Palms Casino Resort. Both were discovered by hotel security staff on a hotel bed.

Based on an autopsy, officials said that Josie Tyler-Montgomery, 39, was fatally shot in the head by her wife, 39-year-old April Montgomery, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The two were married in May 2020, the report adds.