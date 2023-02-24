Las Vegas Crime Round Up: Woman Stabbed 19 Times, Assailant Jumps From Balcony

Posted on: February 24, 2023, 05:44h.

Last updated on: February 24, 2023, 05:44h.

A Las Vegas man allegedly slashed a North Las Vegas woman 19 times at her apartment last week. He told her she was both his “grandmother” and the “devil”– and that he was “supposed to kill her,” police revealed.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) patrol car, pictured above. LVMPD officers arrested a man who allegedly slashed a woman 19 times. (Image: Flickr)

Henry Mason, 28, allegedly stabbed the victim 15 times on the right hip, once on her left hip, twice in the stomach, and once on the chest with a paring knife during last Friday’s attack, according to Las Vegas TV station KLAS.

During the struggle, the victim was able to send an emergency text to her son-in-law. He soon arrived at the North Las Vegas Boulevard apartment building and got a maintenance supervisor to open the victim’s locked apartment door with a master key.

The two rushed into the kitchen. They discovered Mason kneeling on top of the victim. They asked him to put down the knife. He did, and then he told them, they “would have to shoot [him] in the head,” KLAS reported.

Initially, they tried to apprehend Mason, but he walked to the apartment’s second-story balcony.

He suddenly jumped to the ground below, police said. His head was injured after his body hit the curb. A neighbor attempted to give him first aid, the report said.

Mason also was stabbed twice in the stomach during the struggle.

Both Mason and the victim were taken to University Medical Center for medical treatment. The two are both expected to recover from injuries.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers said they tried to question Mason, but his responses were incoherent, according to KLAS. He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center for an attempted murder with a deadly weapon charge. As of Friday morning, he remained in custody.

The victim was not identified by police but was described as being in her 60s. She told police she didn’t know her attacker prior to the violent incident.

The apartment is located a few miles from the Cannery Casino.

Man Arrested for Fatal Stabbing of Street Performer

Justin Bell was arrested earlier this month for January’s deadly slashing of a well-known Las Vegas street performer.

Bell, 27, was charged with open murder on February 13. He remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.

The victim, David Cary, 63, passed away from the January 15 stabbing. It took place at a bus stop near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.

The two men had gotten into a dispute before Bell allegedly knifed Cary. A main artery was damaged in the attack, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Cary had performed rap most evenings for tourists and passersby on the Las Vegas Strip and Fremont Street. He was recognizable by his fashionable suits and top hat.

Las Vegas TV station KLAS also reported that Bell was on probation for a 2020 incident when he allegedly threatened to kill someone with a knife.

He had met the female victim through a dating app. He held the knife up to the woman’s neck and then threatened her life, police said.

Bell pleaded guilty to attempted battery with substantial bodily harm for the incident involving the woman. Las Vegas District Court Judge Monica Trujillo gave Bell a suspended 19–48-month sentence. He was placed on probation for two years.

Because of the recent deadly stabbing, Bell was charged with violating a condition of his probation.

Woman Threatened, Sexually Assaulted in Bar Restroom

A man was arrested last week for allegedly threatening a woman with a knife and then groping her in the lavatory of a Las Vegas bar.

Wesley Maafua, 31, was arrested last Friday for kidnapping, assault, open or gross lewdness, and coercion with force or threat of force.

The incident took place on February 5 at the bar located near the intersection of Vegas Drive and North Rainbow Boulevard.

Maafua had walked into the bar and went into a woman’s restroom. A woman went to see what he was doing in a woman’s lavatory, and she found him in a stall.

Maafua then allegedly threatened her with a knife. He then pulled down his pants, police said. He allegedly touched the woman under her shirt and pants. Then, he pressed his body against hers, police said.

The victim was able to flee and told a bar server what had happened. Maafua left the bar.

Police were able to track down Maafua. The victim identified him in a photo lineup.

He was apprehended. Bail was set at $50K during a Saturday hearing. It appears he posted bond and was released from the Clark County Detention Center.