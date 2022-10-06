Las Vegas Strip Stabbing: Two Dead, Four Injured – Breaking

Posted on: October 6, 2022, 03:53h.

Last updated on: October 6, 2022, 04:13h.

Two people have died, and at least four more are were injured, after a stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip this morning. Las Vegas police are investigating the incident, which was reported around 11:42 a.m. in the 3100 block of S. Las Vegas Blvd., which is near Wynn Las Vegas.

A male suspect was apprehended in front of the Venetian, south of that location. His sleeves were reportedly bloodied.

Authorities respond to a stabbing on Las Vegas Boulevard this morning. (Image: ktnv.com)

One patient is in critical condition, two are in serious condition, and one is in fair condition, a spokesperson for University Medical Center hospital told KLAS-TV.

Eyewitness Reports

Witnesses at the scene told a reporter from KTNV-TV that the stabbings occurred in multiple locations, and that some of the victims may have been street performers who take photos with tourists while dressed as showgirls.

One witness told KTNV’s reporter that he “thought he heard three or four showgirls laughing, though it turned out to be screaming.” The witness said he saw “a lot of blood,” as one of the apparent victims ran across a pedestrian bridge.

The northbound and southbound ramps to eastbound Spring Mountain Road are closed, as well as Las Vegas Boulevard, as police investigate. Neighboring streets are also impacted.

This is developing story and will be updated.