LAS VEGAS CRIME ROUND UP: Murder Near Sam’s Town Casino, Finger Bitten Off in Pawn Shop Fight

Posted on: February 9, 2023, 09:34h.

Last updated on: February 9, 2023, 09:34h.

An unnamed teenager was arrested on Tuesday for the shooting death of a man on South Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas.

A sign for Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, pictured above. A murder took place near the casino over the weekend. (Image: Wikipedia)

The 17-year-old was booked for open murder for Saturday’s killing of Isaiah J. Langseth of Las Vegas, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The victim and the would-be shooter got into an argument at about 1:30 a.m. The dispute escalated, and the teen pulled out a firearm. He repeatedly shot Langseth in the chest, police said.

The victim was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. He was pronounced dead there at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect will likely be tried as an adult in Nevada court given the charge and his age.

The crime scene is off of Boulder Highway, very close to Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall. Boulder Station Hotel and Casino is nearby.

Sam’s was the site of an elderly man getting repeatedly stabbed last August. In a prior incident, a man was shot on Boulder Highway and collapsed in Sam’s. He later died.

Pawn Shop Fight Leads to Biting Off Pinky Part

A customer allegedly bit off part of another customer’s pinky after the two got into a violent fight recently at a North Las Vegas pawn shop.

Harold Griffin III got into a dispute with the other man at the EZ-Pawn on January 31, KLAS, a local TV station, reported. Griffin ran after him threatening to strike the man with a metal detector, police said.

The detector broke when Griffin swung it. He next threatened to assault the man with a weed whacker, police added. But he broke that tool, too.

While Griffin and the other man were struggling, the second man allegedly bit part of his pinky off. The injury caused heavy bleeding.

Griffin went to University Medical Center for treatment for his finger and facial injuries. But he left before doctors could finish.

He returned to the store, where police arrested him. Police took him back to the hospital.

He is charged with destruction of property. Both the tools and a display case were broken. The other man was not charged.

The bitten off portion of pinky was located in the store near a counter.

The dispute began after Griffin spoke to the other man’s girlfriend.

Telles Says He Was Framed for Murder

Robert Telles, the Las Vegas administrator accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, claims in an interview he was framed for the murder.

Telles, 46, who was Clark County Public Administrator, told KLAS he is innocent.

German, 69 was fatally stabbed on September 3 outside of his residence.

Telles’ DNA was found under German’s fingernails, police said.

Telles plans to represent himself when his case goes to trial in November. He remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.