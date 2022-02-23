Las Vegas Casino Game Allegedly Included FBI Agent Using $13.5K in Federal Funds

Posted on: February 23, 2022, 11:35h.

Last updated on: February 23, 2022, 12:36h.

An FBI agent could face up to a year in prison for allegedly using $13,500 in government funds in a Las Vegas casino blackjack game. The incident took place in 2017.

FBI Director Christopher A. Wray testifies before Congress, pictured above. A New York-based FBI agent pleaded guilty this week after he allegedly used government money to play blackjack at a Las Vegas casino. (Image: New York Times)

Scott F. Carpenter, 40, of New York allegedly gambled with the federal government money in a high-limit room. Authorities did not identify which gaming property Carpenter was in.

Carpenter, who was assigned as an agent with the FBI’s New York City Field Office between July 27 and July 31, 2017, joined three other FBI agents in Las Vegas. They were taking part in an undercover operation. Carpenter went to the casino after the operation was concluded.

On Tuesday, he pled guilty to one count of conversion of government money. District Court Judge Gloria M. Navarro sat on the hearing and heard the plea. She scheduled sentencing in the case for May 18.

In addition to a possible prison sentence, Carpenter could be placed on supervised release and be ordered to make restitution, according to a statement from Acting US Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada.

The incident was investigated by the Department of Justice’s Office of Inspector General.

San Diego Illegal Dens

The FBI often investigates criminal gambling. For instance, in April, the FBI disrupted two dozen illegal gambling dens in San Diego in raids across the city. The operation resulted in 35 arrests and charges against 47 people, according to federal indictments.

At least nine of the 24 businesses raided belonged to one man, Long Ngoc Tran, 41, also known as “Long Tu.” Long is a reputed member of the V-Boys Vietnamese street gang, who has previous convictions for illegal gambling and drugs, according to a federal affidavit.

In all, 44 firearms, more than 12 pounds of methamphetamine, $263,000 in cash, and 640 gambling machines were seized during the two-year investigation.

Alabama Gambling Raids

In still another FBI operation, drugs, firearms, and illegal gaming machines were seized in April by local cops and federal agents in Alabama. The authorities executed 10 court-approved search warrants in the state’s Calhoun County. They were for nine different properties, WIAT, an Alabama TV station, reported.

The raids included officers from the Anniston Police Department, the Piedmont Police Department, and the Jacksonville Police Department. Also taking part were deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.