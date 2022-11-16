LA Rapper Blueface Arrested in Las Vegas

Posted on: November 16, 2022, 10:46h.

Last updated on: November 16, 2022, 11:40h.

Los Angeles rapper Blueface was arrested Wednesday in Las Vegas for felony attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon. He was also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure. The charges stem from an October 8 shooting in Las Vegas, according to a statement tweeted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).

Rapper Blueface poses for a mug shot in Las Vegas after his arrest on Wednesday for attempted murder. (Image: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept.)

The 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, was apprehended at 2:40 p.m. by undercover officers outside Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles, just east of the Flamingo Las Vegas on the Strip. The officers, who had a warrant for the arrest, booked the rapper into the Clark County Detention Center.

Video of Blueface’s arrest, published by TMZ, shows the rapper sitting outside a business with his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, 22, when men dressed in civilian clothing suddenly pin him against a wall, handcuff him, and walk him away.

Rap Sheet

Blueface is known by hip-hop fans for his hit “Thotiana,” which Billboard magazine ranked the 26th-best song of 2019. By authorities, he’s known for a rap sheet that includes two separate arrests for gun possession in February 2022 and in 2019, according to TMZ. (The 2019 charge was eventually dropped.) In November 2018, he was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the New York Times, after he was reportedly the victim of a robbery.

A warrant was also issued for Blueface’s arrest in 2021 for his alleged involvement in a brutal attack on a bouncer who allegedly denied him entry to a club in LA’s San Fernando Valley.

In the days following the alleged October 2022 shooting, Blueface posted a clip to his Instagram page from the music video for his song “Better Days 2 (Pain In The Ghetto).” It showed the rapper in jail wearing an orange jumpsuit.

The clip opens with the lyrics: “One suspect, two victims, hurt all three they kids / Four, five shots, all it took to get ’em 40 years.”

This is a developing story.